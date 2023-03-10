Trent Clark

The United States Senate calls it “Rule Nineteen.” It is why the senator from Connecticut was gaveled down (told to “stop talking”) when he accused Pennsylvania Sen. Heinz (yes, he of ketchup fame) of being both corrupt and inept. Rule Nineteen makes few headlines, but its roots date to the earliest recorded history.

The essence of Rule Nineteen is that you can tear legislation to shreds, pick proposals apart piece by piece, scoff and ridicule bad ideas, but you cannot “impugn the motives of another senator.”

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

