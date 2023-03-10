The United States Senate calls it “Rule Nineteen.” It is why the senator from Connecticut was gaveled down (told to “stop talking”) when he accused Pennsylvania Sen. Heinz (yes, he of ketchup fame) of being both corrupt and inept. Rule Nineteen makes few headlines, but its roots date to the earliest recorded history.
The essence of Rule Nineteen is that you can tear legislation to shreds, pick proposals apart piece by piece, scoff and ridicule bad ideas, but you cannot “impugn the motives of another senator.”
The rule was enshrined in writing back in 1902 after two senators started throwing punches on the floor of the Senate over annexation of the Philippines. But the act of “impugning the motives of a fellow senator” had always been “out of order” since the Senate’s first day meeting under the Constitution.
Similar language is found in nearly every rule managing civil debate. For example,
Col. Henry Robert’s handbook, known as Robert’s Rules of Order, says: “When a question is pending, a member can condemn the nature or likely consequences of the proposed measure in strong terms, but he must avoid personalities, and under no circumstances can he attack or question the motives of another member. The measure, not the member, is the subject of debate.” (see RONR (11th ed.), p. 392)
Masons Handbook, the Idaho Legislature’s rules, provide that: “the consequences of a measure may be denounced in strong terms; but to attack the motives of those who propose or advocate it is not in order.” (Section 121 – Breaches of the Order of the House)
The Rules of Decorum for Committees of Parliament of both France and the United Kingdom include this dictum: “Speakers must ... maintain a courteous tone, and avoid injecting a personal note into debate or attacking others’ motives.”
Thomas Jefferson, while officiating as the president of the Senate, wrote this in his own notes on proper procedure: “The consequences of a measure may be reprobated in strong terms; but to arraign the motives of those who propose to advocate it is against order.”
Jefferson then quotes the Latin phrase “Qui digreditur a materia ad personam” (whoever descends from talking about the subject to talking about persons). The source for this quote is a 1604 manual for the British House of Commons.
The House of Commons borrowed that phrase from the writings of St. Augustine of Hippo, who advised against dismissing other’s ideas because of perceived “evil in their hearts.” St. Augustine called out such arrogance quoting the Bible, 2 Chronicles 6: 30, “Then hear thou from heaven thy dwelling place, and forgive, and render unto every man according unto all his ways, whose heart thou knowest; (for thou only knowest the hearts of the children of men:).”
Going back thousands of years, sincere and honest “debaters” of public policy don’t “impugn motives” because we, mere humans, can’t really say what is “in the heart” of another person.
Should we withhold funding for childcare until an audit assures funds will be used appropriately? This question does not require us to pigeon-hole people as “child haters” or “wasteful spend-thrifts.”
Should taxpayer funds be allocated to parents for private and homeschool alternatives? This is not a matchup between those who “hate families” and those who “hate public schools.”
As inflation drives up housing costs, should property taxes escalate as well? This question challenges the very American dream of home ownership. Demonizing one side as “in the pocket of developers” or “proponents of big government” does little to generate the vitally needed answer.
Perhaps it is time we uphold a standard of honesty in debate that is merely a few thousand years old.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
