I retired from my quarter-century career in higher education the better part of a decade ago. It was a long time coming, but an easy choice in the end. In the intervening years, I have missed higher education exactly zero days, zero hours, zero minutes and zero seconds. One of the best days of my life was when I exited my campus office for the last time and escaped my own heart of darkness. There are some elements of the faculty experience that I miss — like walking into a class full of bright kids and being able to help them further their goals and ambitions, but it pretty much stops right there.

On the way out, several people asked me if I was sure that I knew what I was doing. I was only 60, well short of the time that most faculty retire. And lecturer positions are plum in higher education. There are no mandatory research or service responsibilities. All you are required to do is lecture. It's a great setup.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. His writing on Substack, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Orion

During your later years at ISU, it was ruled by a troika of abysmal "leaders:" Art Vailas, Jim Fletcher, and Gary Olson. All three were incompetent tools of a right-wing State Board of Education that was happy to destroy the educational experience for thousands of students if it hurt faculty in the process. Olson was a post-modern cretin rejected by the entire faculty, especially those in his own department. Vailas and Fletcher were authoritarian nightmares bent at first on destroying ISU's student-first culture in pursuit of "MIT of the West" visions dancing in their tiny brains. Faculty, including you, fought this for years, before Vailas was finally replaced.

President Satterlee arrived with a new (actually old) mission for ISU, one supported by all but a few faculty; The students come first! Unfortunately, as you predicted in several opinion pieces soon after his arrival, the damage done by the troika has taken years to fix and the institution is still not healed.

Aside from the abysmal leadership, the time you describe at ISU appears to include many great people, some mediocre people, and a few bad apples. In other words, your higher education experience is a lot like work in any large organization.

Is it possible that this series of two articles is just an attempt to plaster some higher moral justification on your early retirement?

