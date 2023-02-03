I retired from my quarter-century career in higher education the better part of a decade ago. It was a long time coming, but an easy choice in the end. In the intervening years, I have missed higher education exactly zero days, zero hours, zero minutes and zero seconds. One of the best days of my life was when I exited my campus office for the last time and escaped my own heart of darkness. There are some elements of the faculty experience that I miss — like walking into a class full of bright kids and being able to help them further their goals and ambitions, but it pretty much stops right there.
On the way out, several people asked me if I was sure that I knew what I was doing. I was only 60, well short of the time that most faculty retire. And lecturer positions are plum in higher education. There are no mandatory research or service responsibilities. All you are required to do is lecture. It's a great setup.
Thanks to a glut of advanced degrees, there are people in line everywhere to snap up any university faculty position available — no matter the pay. We had one adjunct who slept in his office for months until he could find an apartment that he could afford. Though unfortunate, it's a relatively common occurrence.
The last decade of my career provided me with the opportunity to travel to universities around the country. What I discovered in my travels was that my growing disillusionment with higher education, which I will describe in detail, was widely shared among faculty nearly everywhere that I went.
During my career, I had the opportunity to teach the majority of classes in the physics catalog. Astronomy, astrophysics, optics, meteorology and engineering physics were my favorites. Great subjects, and most of them attract top-flight students. Astronomy was a 100-level general education class that was nonetheless fun because many students have a high degree of native interest in the subject. Attendance was surprisingly good.
I did not take lightly my decision to retire early. I had the financial ability to retire because I saved scrupulously by living like a student for most of my career. But if I had been able to discern a reasonable path forward, one with integrity, I'd have stayed for a few more years. Teaching is a wonderful profession. It's a privilege and an honor to be entrusted with shaping the futures of students.
But during my time in higher education, the landscape shifted dramatically under my feet. In the end I had to retire. Staying around would have put my personal imprimatur of approval on an enterprise that I had come to see as falling tragically short of its ideals.
Higher education, at least in my view, has come to exist mostly for the purpose of transferring wealth from one part of the government back to another, with a tidy profit — an arrangement that would be considered usury in most other contexts. The scheme involves encouraging students to acquire massive, government-backed loans, lifelong debt that cannot be discharged even through bankruptcy, to support an explosion of programs that most students don't need and an exponential growth of administrators.
At one point, near the end of my career, I had an extremely bright student who wanted to be a high school teacher. He was the No. 1 student, by grade rank, in a difficult class. I was also his academic adviser, so he came to my office frequently.
This student, who was married with several children and working a job on the side, expressed some concern about student loan debt. My advice to him was to abandon the idea of teaching. The low pay would all but ensure that his student loan payoff would extend into decades.
I showed him how to use an amortization table to analyze the costs versus benefits for several careers with different earning potentials. This young man literally could not afford to realize his dream in a noble profession. It was the truth, but I hated myself for having to say it.
Higher education has four cohorts: students, faculty, staff and administrators. Students, as far as I'm concerned, come first. That does not, mind you, mean that other cohorts should accede to every student demand. But the majority of institutional focus should be on educating students.
Faculty come next. As far as I'm concerned, education, at any level, is principally about students and teachers — with everyone else in a supporting role. Those supporting roles, filled by staff and administrators, are important to the success of the institution, but they should never supplant teaching, learning and research.
Staff are generally wonderful. But there are some who are not — and they all seem to have lifetime appointments. There were technology staffers in every institution of my experience who used their positions as a cudgel against those they disliked. We had to operate our own multimedia and computer systems because the support from the people who were supposed to do it was nonexistent. Staff also insisted on opening up all incoming equipment to ID it. It didn't matter how delicate or expensive the item happened to be. This once resulted in a property ID sticker being placed on the correction plate of a new telescope with a thumbprint on the objective mirror.
Administrators, like staff, were generally wonderful. I really appreciated what most of them did. It's when they were not wonderful that things went south. I encountered administrators who were guilty of incompetence, plagiarism and reported fraud and misuse of public funds on a grand scale. The only thing that ever happened to any of them was that they got a better job elsewhere after eventually driving things into the ground.
I've never seen an administrator take a pay cut during lean times. I wonder if this has anything to do with the fact that administrators generally make the decisions on salaries?
The administration at my university once attempted, during a round of budget cuts, to surreptitiously purchase a very expensive house for the current university president (who already had a nice, university-owned home). Whether or not this was a good idea was beside the point. Purchases like this one are typically approved by trustees or boards of education, with plenty of public input. Not by administrators behind closed doors.
The Idaho State Journal wrote an editorial questioning this process. I wrote a column about it, “A Bridge Too Far.” I was almost certain that there would be trouble over this despite the fact that everything in both pieces was true. My colleagues were taking bets on the outcome.
One may, as it turns out, use their faculty position to advocate for Bigfoot, 9/11 conspiracy theories, postmodern nonsense and all manners of woke insanity — but tell the truth about a compelling matter of public interest and you'd better watch your back.
About faculty. Many of my colleagues, across disciplines, were just simply wonderful. They were smart, humble, fearless, tireless, engaging and a joy to work with. I learned something new every day. But there certainly were those who were none of the above. The number of faculty who coast after tenure, or use tenure to advocate for nonsense, is notable.
The problem with this is that the number of faculty who choose to eschew debate over scholarship is also notable. That's because it turns out that you can get in a lot of hot water for criticizing other academics for poor scholarship.
A lot of “the science” done at universities these days is BS (as is some peer review). It's your job as an academic and a member of a professional community, one that the public is supposed to be able to trust, to call out poor scholarship when you see it. Tenure is supposed to allow this process of review and criticism to occur without retribution.
But the worry, for many, is that what goes around comes around. It's just a lot easier to keep your head down and your powder dry for the next round of budget cuts — something that administrators conveniently wield like a cudgel.
I and others called out bad science when we encountered it. There was no dearth of it to call out either. But this comes with a risk. At one point a committee was formed to decide if I should be sanctioned for uncollegial behavior. I had no chance to engage my accusers because I didn't even know about the whole thing until it was over. Most of the people involved later expressed embarrassment. I took that as a good sign.
This incident explicates my disappointment with academia. I worked hard for years to earn a position as a lecturer because I thought that a big part of the eventual payoff would be the opportunity to exchange ideas with smart people. I imagined spirited debates followed by beers at the nearest off-campus pub. I imagined continuing my education with wise colleagues.
Some of this happened, but I also found territorial petty tyrants, bickering over nonsense, jealousy and lots of people whose egos are, quite inexplicably, large enough to serve as their own source of gravity. These colleagues would much rather go after you behind your back than debate the issues face to face.
During your later years at ISU, it was ruled by a troika of abysmal "leaders:" Art Vailas, Jim Fletcher, and Gary Olson. All three were incompetent tools of a right-wing State Board of Education that was happy to destroy the educational experience for thousands of students if it hurt faculty in the process. Olson was a post-modern cretin rejected by the entire faculty, especially those in his own department. Vailas and Fletcher were authoritarian nightmares bent at first on destroying ISU's student-first culture in pursuit of "MIT of the West" visions dancing in their tiny brains. Faculty, including you, fought this for years, before Vailas was finally replaced.
President Satterlee arrived with a new (actually old) mission for ISU, one supported by all but a few faculty; The students come first! Unfortunately, as you predicted in several opinion pieces soon after his arrival, the damage done by the troika has taken years to fix and the institution is still not healed.
Aside from the abysmal leadership, the time you describe at ISU appears to include many great people, some mediocre people, and a few bad apples. In other words, your higher education experience is a lot like work in any large organization.
Is it possible that this series of two articles is just an attempt to plaster some higher moral justification on your early retirement?
