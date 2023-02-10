As I mentioned before, a lot of “the science” currently conducted at universities, with government funding, is pretty useless by most fair reckoning. Nonetheless, I saw researchers get generous funding for all kinds of things that either did nothing to move society ahead or were based on a pile of manure.
At one point, I was involved in a project to make a high-speed switch for network applications. The logic behind the device was very innovative, but it suffered, operationally, from effects of scale. It was basic physics. The fact that the switch would plainly not work in the manner intended did nothing to put as much as a speed bump in the way of the project going forward for several more years. As long as the money was there, it was going to get spent.
The bottom line in higher education is money. If those who believe that Earth is the center of the solar system can come up with enough money, you may rest assured that a university somewhere will have an institute of Geocentric research. And it'll come fully staffed with a small army of administrators.
One such endeavor that I witnessed up close was the establishment of a sketchy research institute in nuclear science. This institute was helmed by a faculty member whose single qualification was seemingly his willingness to promote fringe science in order to appease a failed administration desperately seeking a win. In this case, several qualified faculty did the right thing and stood up to call out the questionable science and unusual system of administration and oversight.
Unfortunately, this was to no avail. When the institute finally collapsed after several years, with tens of millions of dollars reportedly unaccounted for and student employees owed wages, no one received even as much as a reprimand. The entire debacle was seemingly pinned on a single low-level administrator who'd conveniently fled town.
Even though this episode had no direct impact on my role at the university, it was still a soul-crusher. It's the kind of nuclear science that Donald Trump would be involved in if you gave him a lab coat and a dosimetry badge. The fact that this university was home to a number of people who should (and probably did) know better, but went along to get along because it was good for their careers, was nearly the last nail in the coffin.
But not the last nail. That nail was driven by members of the cohort that I generally respected the most — the students.
I was around long enough that students in my classes from decades ago are now mid-career professionals. I've encountered them in hospitals, laboratories, business and government. It's rewarding to see a student for whom you provided a letter of recommendation succeed in a professional career.
Though most students are a joy, not all are. There are some who are neither hardworking, honest nor ethical. There are students who will only put forth the minimum effort that they deem necessary to advance. There are others who've been taught that victimhood is a reliable alternative path to success. The idea that learning is supposed to accompany matriculation is an abstraction. When these individuals do not succeed, it's your fault, not theirs. It only takes a few per year to muck up the works.
Over the years I was accused of misogyny, of bigotry and of being anti-gay for not passing students who didn't earn the grade. I was accused of xenophobia for exposing cheating (on an industrial scale) by a cohort of students from the Middle East.
Having to deal, semester after semester, with a system for guarding academic integrity that was heavily biased toward students, simply to keep administrators off the hook, wears you down. This was ultimately my coup de grâce.
At one point near the end, I was dealing with hundreds of cases of academic dishonesty a year. Colleagues from around the country were having the same problems with the same cohort of students. The problems continued outside of class. My teaching assistants were followed and threatened. Females on my staff were disrespected. Some of these students would occasionally follow me home (the mother of bad ideas). My wife was harassed.
Many bribes were offered for changing grades, some quite large. I'm sure that this was a widespread practice around campus. I also doubt that every one of those bribes outside of my domain was turned down.
Though this sorry episode at my institution eventually made the front page of The New York Times, our administration (and many others, as it turns out) could not care less. These students were a goldmine of revenue and were staying no matter what they did. It was, in fact, better from a business standpoint if they had to keep retaking classes because their governments were paying for everything.
At one point, the president of the university claimed that these students were innocent victims of religious and cultural bias. He asserted that due to accusations against them, there had been 50 break-ins at the housing complexes where most of them lived.
The police would confirm none of this. The reason for that, in my opinion, is that the claim was manufactured from whole cloth.
I have a video of a student that we caught with a cheat sheet. When confronted, he crumpled the paper in his left hand. When asked to open his left hand, he transferred the wad of paper to his right hand. This went back and forth a few times before he finally put the paper in his mouth and ate it.
One of my TAs found a half dozen male students, missing from an exam, in the women's bathroom across the hall from the exam room. When he walked in, they attempted to flush their contraband down a commode. This TA, having come prepared, used an industrial rubber glove to recover the goods.
The students involved walked out of the building and kept on going — subsequently failing the course. But somehow, miraculously, they were able to enroll in other classes for which my class was a prerequisite.
It got worse. In one particularly distressing episode, a student found an unguarded backpack belonging to one of my TAs, removed a copy of the preliminary key for an upcoming exam, and photocopied it before returning the original. We discovered this because there were some errors in that version of the key that were repeated, verbatim, on about 50 percent of the exams turned in. Problem diagrams were exact copies. One problem required a paragraph to explain the method of solution that was recreated faithfully down to misspelling and punctuation.
When we discovered what had happened, the young man whose backpack had been compromised was distraught. He thought that it was his fault that the cheating had occurred. The national media and his own institution made it clear to him that members of this cohort were victims, not perpetrators. Since it could not be their fault, it must be his.
It occurred to me in that instant how unfair it was to subject both my staff and legions of honest students in these situations to what amounted to emotional abuse. There is not a hell hot enough for those who would participate in such a system.
That included me. I submitted my resignation a day later.
