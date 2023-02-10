Martin Hackworth NEW

As I mentioned before, a lot of “the science” currently conducted at universities, with government funding, is pretty useless by most fair reckoning. Nonetheless, I saw researchers get generous funding for all kinds of things that either did nothing to move society ahead or were based on a pile of manure.

At one point, I was involved in a project to make a high-speed switch for network applications. The logic behind the device was very innovative, but it suffered, operationally, from effects of scale. It was basic physics. The fact that the switch would plainly not work in the manner intended did nothing to put as much as a speed bump in the way of the project going forward for several more years. As long as the money was there, it was going to get spent.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. His writing on Substack, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

