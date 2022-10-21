Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

Right now, with just a few weeks until the 2022 midterms, there are several fascinating political contests playing out around the nation. Perhaps the most intriguing of all is in Utah, between incumbent Mike Lee (R) and challenger Evan McMullin (I) for a seat in the U.S. Senate. In the closing weeks it's becoming apparent that McMullin, though still in an uphill battle, has succeeded in making this contest close. I think that he's got a real shot to win.

Some of McMullin's competitiveness in this race is baked in. The Democratic Party of Utah, in an unusual move, elected not to field a candidate of their own in this election in order to support McMullin. This means that McMullin is likely to receive not only the majority of Democratic votes counted in a few weeks, but those of independents and anti-Trump Republicans as well. That's likely enough to get McMullin within striking distance.

