"Trump is inheriting the best economy in a generation." — Chris Matthews, Fortune magazine, Dec. 5, 2016
"Trump’s apparent economic success to date mostly reflects fortunate timing." — The Economist, Nov. 11, 2017
If Donald Trump’s claim that “we built the greatest economy in the history of the world” is true, then Barack Obama together with Joe Biden helped him do it. While exaggerated, there is still truth in Biden’s claim, backed up by Fortune magazine, that he and Obama “handed Trump a booming economy, and he blew it.”
The Obama-Biden administration brought us out of the Great Recession, and it gave Trump a growing economy, low unemployment and low budget deficits. The deficit was 3.2 percent in 2016, but it shot up to 14.4 percent when Trump left office, and now it is 5.4 percent under Biden. Yes, Trump blew it on this essential measure, the main driver of the national debt.
To make this argument I will be, as economist Paul Kruger says, “wonking out.” The sources are, referencing just a few, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office and the free market/free trade Economist. These are the same sources that Trump used when it suited him, but when they didn’t, he just made things up.
Biden: Record oil production
A local writer claimed that “President Biden has caused much harm to our economy by drastically curtailing fossil fuel production.” The fact is that, according to the Energy Information Administration, “this year domestic oil production will surpass its record high, set under the Trump administration, and continue to climb into 2024.”
The oil and gas industry wants more permits to drill, but Biden claims that they are not using the ones they have. Trump approved about 6,300 permits during his first two years, while Biden has approved almost 6,500. Environmentalists are of course hopping mad about Biden’s broken promises here.
Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Biden was criticized for using the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to bring down the price of gas, but that is what any responsible president should do. Last December Biden ordered that 2 million gallons be returned to the reserve. Trump is lying when he claims that as president, he bought 75 million gallons at a “remarkably low price” for the reserve. The legislation for that never passed.
Who is the greatest jobs president?
As a candidate, Trump promised that he would create 25 million jobs, and he proclaimed: “I am going to be the greatest jobs president that God ever created.” God appears to have favored Biden. Over 2.5 years, over 13 million jobs have been created during his administration.
Over eight years, Reagan produced 16.5 million jobs; Clinton, 18.6 million; Obama-Biden, 16 million; and Trump had 6.6 million, three years pre-pandemic. I’m not dinging Trump for the millions of jobs lost because of COVID-19 in 2020 even though I believed that he handled the pandemic poorly.
Trump also promised an increase in manufacturing jobs, but Biden exceeded him nearly seven times. During the 20 months preceding the pandemic, Trump created 92,000 manufacturing jobs. Twenty months after Biden was inaugurated, 696,000 such positions came online. The infrastructure bill will produce thousands of better paying jobs.
Unemployment: Down from 6.3 to 3.7 percent
In 2019, when Trump bragged that the unemployment rate of 3.5 percent was the lowest in 50 years, he was, for once, telling the truth. He was wrong, however, to claim that this was the result of his policies. (See Snopes 10/13/20.)
The unemployment rate had steadily declined under Obama-Biden as they gradually brought the economy out of the Great Recession. When Biden was inaugurated, the unemployment rate had risen to 6.3 percent under Trump, but now it is 3.7 percent.
Most experts agree that we are now experiencing the strongest recovery among the world’s major economies and the lowest inflation (down from 9 percent to 3 percent). Europe is still at 6 percent inflation and higher unemployment.
Trump also boasted that he had done more for Blacks than any other president, and he cited the decline in unemployment in this demographic. Once again, this rate had been steadily declining under Obama-Biden. During the pandemic, it topped out at 16.8 percent, but under the Biden administration it is now 6 percent, the lowest in history.
Economic growth: Better by Biden
During the last four years of Obama-Biden, economic growth averaged 2.24 percent. Despite Trump’s boasts, he achieved only 2.56 percent over three years. If we add the pandemic-caused recession of mid-2020, it goes down to 1.54 percent. Again, I’m doing Trump a favor by not including that year. If the Great Recession data is excluded, Obama-Biden would also look much better. They were in no way responsible for that major hit to the economy.
Amid the threats of a world-wide recession, Biden has produced a respectable 2.74 percent economic growth over 2.5 years. (Economic powerhouse Germany and conservative-led Britain have already fallen into recession.) Trump promised that he would grow the economy at 4 percent, but only Bill Clinton achieved that.
Trump added $7.8 trillion to debt
During his one term Trump added $800 billion in spending and ended with a 14.4 percent budget deficit, primarily because of huge tax cuts. He added $7.8 trillion to the national debt, while Biden has added $4.5 trillion in 2.5 years.
Over eight years, Obama-Biden added $8.6 trillion to the debt, a little over half less than Trump in 4 years. Contrary to common perception, during the post-war period, Democrat administrations have always had lower unemployment, lower deficits and higher growth rates. (See bit.ly/3NwJPIi.) For example, Democrat presidents have created on average 164,00 jobs per month, while GOP executives have produced only 66,000 per month.
Biden’s infrastructure successes
Trump does not have much to show for his huge debt. Both he and Biden shared the costs of covid relief and that helped stimulate the economy, support businesses and the unemployed, and reduce child poverty. Trump’s infrastructure plans were for show only and manufacturing stalled.
Many companies used the Trump tax cuts to buy back their own stock rather than investing in the economy. Sen. Elizabeth Warren tried, unsuccessfully, to add an amendment to the infrastructure bill that would have prevented companies from looking after their investors rather than “promoting the general welfare,” as the Constitution requires.
When companies don’t invest sufficiently, it is the government that must take up the task. Because of the infrastructure bill, there are thousands of good paying jobs in solar energy (300,000 in 2022; 50 plants planned) and wind energy (three major offshore facilities approved), funds for 150 battery factories (including huge ones for storing green energy) and $150 billion ($50 billion public and the rest private) for new semiconductor jobs.
What is preventing the collapse of the Texas electrical grid this summer? Acres of solar panels and thousands of wind turbines. And what is the Texas Legislature attempting to do? They are introducing bills to slow the development of green energy.
Ukraine and Afghanistan
Biden has received excellent reviews on leading efforts to support Ukraine’s war against Russia. Trump took an adversarial approach to NATO, and he lied about them not paying their dues. After Trump’s “perfect call” to Volodymir Zelensky, the Ukrainians did not trust him at all, and they were relieved when Trump lost the election.
As I wrote in a previous column (bit.ly/3pObZXt), each U.S. president shares blame in our disastrous intervention in Afghanistan. (Why didn’t we learn from the British and the Russians?) Biden was against Obama’s ill-advised surge of troops, and a recent State Department report laid most of the blame on lower officials for their failure to properly plan the withdrawal of civilians.
In November 2020, Trump plotted with a minor Defense Department official to go around the Joint Chiefs, but he failed in his plan to have all troops out by January 2021. A New York Times editorial concludes that there are many to blame, but “in both hubris and folly, none come close to matching Donald Trump. The agreement he made with the Taliban is one of the most disgraceful diplomatic bargains on record.”
Biden demented or Trump crazy?
Some critics say that Biden could not have done any of these things, because he is “senile” and “demented.” They claim that he is so incompetent that people in the “deep state” have to run the government. However, wasn’t that the real Joe Biden who deftly took on Marjorie Taylor Greene at the State of Union address? Also check out his powerful speech to the 32 NATO countries on July 12. These claims are absurd.
Biden has not been diagnosed for dementia and his doctors do not believe that there is any need to. Dr. Donald Jurivich of the University of North Dakota claims that saying that Biden has dementia, with no medical evidence, is “a shameful display of ageism and ignorance.”
Biden has a history of stuttering and that could be cause of occasional pauses and speech errors. He has a long history of gaffes, and, in this regard, he is no different from George W. Bush (the “Greecians” and the “Hindis”), or Ronald Reagan, aptly documented in Mark Green’s “There He Goes Again: Ronald Reagan’s Reign of Error.”
Trump has had no formal psychiatric exams, but nevertheless in a 2017 book, 27 psychiatrists and mental health experts concluded that, according to the publisher’s blurb, “Trump’s mental state presents a clear and present danger to our nation.”
Trump’s Reign of Error
After Biden’s 100 days in office, the Washington Post compared his false or misleading statements to Trump’s. The result was that Trump was responsible for 511 such statements as opposed to Biden’s 67. Trump’s lying has become progressively worse since then. (Lies not corrected become Big Lies.) The Post has verified over 33,000 misleading or false statements so far.
PolitiFact.com has published a more comprehensive analysis. Of the 973 statements they were asked to check, 240 (23 percent) were true, mostly true and half true, and 544 (55 percent) were mostly false or false. Trump’s pants were on fire after 179 (18 percent) statements. Checked in 379 instances, Biden’s score in the truth categories is 267 statements (66 percent); the false categories, 105 (39 percent); and pants on fire, 7 (3 percent).
The significant difference between the two is that Biden’s advisers always correct the record, while Trump’s White House rarely did. His advisers dared not contradict him.
Just as Trump’s pants are on fire, so, too, are most of his critics. I urge them to inform themselves with legitimate sources before they judge the man and his achievements.
