He’s smart, he’s kind, he’s humble, and he loves his students. I met Pablo Penagos five years ago while standing in line at an Oxxo convenience store in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Mexico. The store lacked my item, and Pablo followed me onto the street and provided directions in excellent English to another store. Sometimes you get a feeling as serendipity steps to the plate. We opted to share coffee; funny how small steps can change and enrich our lives.
At coffee, I learned Pablo teaches high school students in a remote Mayan village. He is a Fulbright scholar who studied in Oklahoma, New Hampshire and Indiana. Pablo rises at 4 a.m. on most Mondays of the year to drive five hours on a brutal mountain road. He has made that trek twice a week for 11 years, a date that coincides with the opening of the community’s first high school, Cobach. Students previously had to travel hours daily if they wanted to attend high school.
That road in the high mountains of Chiapas ends at the community of San Jose Chapayal, a Mayan village of several thousand people that time has barely found. Many roads in Chiapas end at remote towns. The residents speak Tzotzil, a Mayan dialect and some Spanish. There “ain’t” one drop of Spanish blood in this community, and the women and female students prefer wearing traditional clothing.
Through landslides and torrential rains, Pablo has made that journey. Imagine yourself creeping over Galena Summit in a downpour while encountering cliff-hanging sections where half of the road has washed away, and you begin to have a sense of a 100-mile drive that takes five hours.
How does this remote Mayan village connect with Southeast Idaho? Readers may recall the campaign initiated several years ago to collect and refurbish laptops. Many of you responded by donating your computers, cash and a spectacular batch of handmade children’s quilts. After a few trials and tribulations, enough laptops made their way from Pocatello to San Jose Chapayal to outfit the entire high school class.
The rest of the computers were donated to a community art program in San Cristobal and an orphanage in Honduras. Half of the quilts made it to that same orphanage, and the balance are warming children in another orphanage in San Cristobal. These charitable actions from Southeast Idaho and people in other states have touched hearts in far off places.
Where the road ends, the students and community are forever grateful to the donors, and especially Saeid Rezai and Galaxy Computers for the donation of time, energy and money spent to recycle and prep scads of computers. Pocatello Rotary lent its support to the campaign, and many students placed their hands on a computer for the first time.
How do I know they are grateful? At the community’s request, I experienced that arduous drive with Pablo to learn of their appreciation. Twenty adults came to the school to express gratitude for your donations. We met in the classroom with the students — it was near on a tear-jerker.
Pablo told me the community was confounded by this generosity that seemingly fell out of the sky. Most of these families’ annual incomes would not be enough to buy a laptop in the U.S.
Afterward, I was invited with the school staff to a specially cooked meal of chicken simmered in spices served with hand-ground, handmade tortillas. These Mayans live close to the earth; maize forms their bread and most homes had coffee beans drying on the patio.
I returned to San Cristobal with Pablo, and as we jounced along, I asked him if he had ever considered taking a teaching job a bit closer to where he lives. The thought of making that drive for even one year still exhausts me as I write this column. Translating and paraphrasing, these are Pablo’s sentiments:
Not once has he ever thought of looking for another job. He loves working with his students. San Jose Chapayal is a beautiful, remote village, but it is a hard place to make a living. Every year some graduates leave in search of a better life. There are already success stories of alumni he has taught, and he knows the computer training enhances the students’ chances for a better life which helps their families. That keeps him coming back. As for me, thank you for your donations and for having connected me to a lifelong friend.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
