He’s smart, he’s kind, he’s humble, and he loves his students. I met Pablo Penagos five years ago while standing in line at an Oxxo convenience store in San Cristobal de Las Casas, Mexico. The store lacked my item, and Pablo followed me onto the street and provided directions in excellent English to another store. Sometimes you get a feeling as serendipity steps to the plate. We opted to share coffee; funny how small steps can change and enrich our lives.

At coffee, I learned Pablo teaches high school students in a remote Mayan village. He is a Fulbright scholar who studied in Oklahoma, New Hampshire and Indiana. Pablo rises at 4 a.m. on most Mondays of the year to drive five hours on a brutal mountain road. He has made that trek twice a week for 11 years, a date that coincides with the opening of the community’s first high school, Cobach. Students previously had to travel hours daily if they wanted to attend high school.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

