Martin Hackworth

This week’s barrel-o-laughs comes courtesy of CNN. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything more entertaining on a newscast than CNN anchors squirming in their chairs, as if passing kidney stones, while their own legal experts explained to them how poor Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump (regarding the Stormy Daniels affair) happens to be.

My normal MAGA disclaimer: I loathe and despise Donald Trump. He is, in my view, a blatant huckster, a braggart, a liar, a cheat and a paper-tiger bully who would do and say practically anything to further his cause, which is always himself. He’s demonstrated over and over that he’ll throw anyone under the bus when it suits his purposes. Trump is Elmer Gantry incarnated in flesh.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

