Bob Devine

Bob Devine

I ask myself this question as a way of clarifying my intentions when trying to decipher the overwhelming amount of information being shared about who and what we should vote for and why we should vote in the first place.

It can seem like an alternate universe sometimes as we witness the demonization of kindness over the airwaves, online or in print. It would seem that helping one another, building libraries, schools, roads, parks and communities, and maintaining them, are seen as some sort of communist plot. At the same time, getting the most for oneself, cutting community services and leaving those who struggle to figure it out for themselves is extolled as some kind of virtue. I agree we can always work to spend money more wisely for the community good, but when does cutting services to the bare bone amidst our cries for freedom get in the way of that? What virtue is there in screaming for liberty while trying to tear down the community spirit and destroy good will and shared responsibility to make better lives, not only for ourselves, but for all of us who call Pocatello and Idaho and America our home? When freedom destroys good will and the cooperative spirit, then it isn’t really free.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.