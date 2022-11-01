I ask myself this question as a way of clarifying my intentions when trying to decipher the overwhelming amount of information being shared about who and what we should vote for and why we should vote in the first place.
It can seem like an alternate universe sometimes as we witness the demonization of kindness over the airwaves, online or in print. It would seem that helping one another, building libraries, schools, roads, parks and communities, and maintaining them, are seen as some sort of communist plot. At the same time, getting the most for oneself, cutting community services and leaving those who struggle to figure it out for themselves is extolled as some kind of virtue. I agree we can always work to spend money more wisely for the community good, but when does cutting services to the bare bone amidst our cries for freedom get in the way of that? What virtue is there in screaming for liberty while trying to tear down the community spirit and destroy good will and shared responsibility to make better lives, not only for ourselves, but for all of us who call Pocatello and Idaho and America our home? When freedom destroys good will and the cooperative spirit, then it isn’t really free.
We have serious decisions to make about who we are and what we are building (or not building) and what we are leaving our children and their children. Be careful of those who would close our libraries and parks and other public services and institutions and replace them with real estate developments or other profit ventures. Equally be mindful that demonizing those who provided our health care over the last few years has created a health care shortage so we often are faced with inadequate services or availability. Recognize that casting what are largely unfounded aspersions at our educators and sending veiled threats to their administrators, causing many to leave their jobs, means we now have more less skilled people with inadequate knowledge or abilities working with our children during their formative years of learning.
This is not a time for weak minds who would clamor for a victory and party politics, while demonizing all others at the expense of our future. Some defeatists have decided that life sucks, there’s no way to fix it, and some would even hide behind their religious beliefs and actually try to bring on Armageddon rather than living faithfully as good stewards in the here and now. If the world is destined for failure, then let it fail because we tried our darnedest and it just didn’t work out instead of jumping on the bandwagon that would hasten our demise. At the end of the day, wouldn’t you rather go before your maker having erred on the side of helping others, rather than living selfishly for your own and nobody else?
I firmly believe that almost everyone knows inside that when we keep to our own and talk down the other guy and lie, cheat or steal to get ahead, and only think about what benefits us, then the world seems a little smaller, darker, dangerous and lonely. But equally, when we do good for and to each other, smile, be kind, hold out a hand and lift each other up, then the world, our country, our state and our communities seem a bit more beautiful and hopeful. Let’s build more hope by asking and then acting upon those questions in ways that would amplify truth, beauty and goodness above all else.
This is a time for bold thinking about what is real and true and who it is that is supporting the ideals we really want to see in the world. When we vote, we shouldn’t vote for those who ask us to be smaller and petty and selfish. We should vote for those who promote the values that bring people together, that believe in “together” communities instead of “us vs them” communities and mindsets. Not that we can’t have differences of opinion and have to work them out, but that we choose leaders who actually want to work them out instead of playing toy soldiers at the expense of all the rest.
So when you look out there and head to the polls, keep in mind what and who you’re voting for. Will we vote for those with a knack for overfilling our mailboxes and airwaves with talk that wraps themselves in the flags of false freedom and how bad the other guy is, or those who spend more time telling us how they’d make it right and help our communities, or at least try to? Do they have a history of participating in our community and working for our betterment or are they a Johnny-come-lately with little track record and a whole lot of rhetoric? These are the questions I ask myself. I hope you will, too.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society and works at a local financial institution.
