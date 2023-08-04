America has developed one of the strongest tipping cultures in the world partly because federal law permits employers to pay tipped employees $2.13 an hour. Our system aggravates foreigners not familiar with its nuances, and a growing number of Americans are questioning practices that promote expanded tipping.
Informed consumers still tip in the United States although the percentage of freeloaders has apparently been increasing. In contrast, countries like Iceland, Japan and Korea pay living wages and tipping can actually generate offense. France is similar, although customers usually leave their loose change or round up the bill.
The word for tipping in Germany literally translates to “drinking money,” and in France, “to have a drink.” Despite limited tipping, the service in France and Germany that I have experienced is generally excellent.
One of my first jobs was being a busboy. It’s been decades, but the tipping culture I recall was 10 percent on average, with 15 percent being given for good service. Most sources today report 15 percent as the norm with 20 percent or more given for good service and food.
I could not identify the justification for the increased tip percentage, but there are historical reasons why tipping grew in the U.S, and the higher percentage may have resulted because wages for tipped employees have been stagnant since 1996.
Our minimum national wage was last raised to $7.25 an hour in 2009, and the tipped employee rate has been frozen at $2.13 for 27 years. States have the option to enact higher minimum wage rates for both employee classifications, and approximately 30 have done so. Fifteen states continue to use the $2.13 rate, and Idaho has raised the tip wage minimum to $3.35 an hour. Employers must use a formula to verify their employees net minimum wage meets or exceeds $7.25 an hour with tips.
Tipping was used as a way to employ workers after America’s Civil War who were not paid a wage (somewhat of a perpetuation of slavery). That practice became so abusive six states enacted laws in the early 1900s making it illegal to tip. A 1915 court decision in Iowa held that people accepting tips could be fined or imprisoned.
None of the statutes barring tipping have survived, but the federal minimum wage laws cause significant wage disparity across America.
Ultimately, tipping is mostly about understanding the employment dynamics wherever you travel including within the U.S. It doesn’t make much difference if you don’t have to tip in Europe if your food costs 15 percent to 20 percent more.
That said, there is a minor trend within some American businesses to eliminate tipping as studies indicate a growing number of consumers are open to paying higher food prices if tipping is eliminated.
Jen Erchul, one of the owners of Pocatello’s Yellowstone Restaurant, confirmed tipping levels have declined somewhat as the pandemic impacts have lessened. Many people were especially appreciative of service workers who were at increased risk for contacting COVID, and for a while tips reflected that, but tipping has decreased particularly given high inflation.
Jen has considered paying a higher hourly wage with the elimination of tips, but said increased food prices would cost their business customers. Her employees have been asked if they would prefer a higher guaranteed wage over tip income, and most felt they would receive less money if tips were no longer part of their compensation.
It’s doubtful America’s ingrained tipping culture will change any time soon. The fault for that lies with a federal government that hasn’t raised the $2.13 hourly tip wage since 1996 and the overall minimum wage of $7.25 since 2009. Social Security is adjusted annually for inflation, but service workers apparently don’t warrant the assurance of receiving a livable income.
When you adjust for inflation, the minimum wage paid to American workers today is the lowest it has been in 66 years (Economic Policy Institute, July 14, 2022). The wealthiest nation in the world ought to require payment of a livable wage. Refusing to tip waiters will not bring about meaningful reform — we need a change in government policy.
Restaurant work is demanding, and employees in states with a low tip scale wage cannot survive without gratuities. Tips are unreliable, but until America mandates a nationwide livable wage, our excessive tip culture will persist. It’s fortunate most Americans who dine out recognize their servers deserve to make a living.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
