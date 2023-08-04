Jesse Robison

America has developed one of the strongest tipping cultures in the world partly because federal law permits employers to pay tipped employees $2.13 an hour. Our system aggravates foreigners not familiar with its nuances, and a growing number of Americans are questioning practices that promote expanded tipping.

Informed consumers still tip in the United States although the percentage of freeloaders has apparently been increasing. In contrast, countries like Iceland, Japan and Korea pay living wages and tipping can actually generate offense. France is similar, although customers usually leave their loose change or round up the bill.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

