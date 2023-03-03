“Come join the Party!” was a welcome invitation through most of history, until recently. Today, if “the Party” has anything to do with politics, expect a reply like “I’d rather shovel manure.”
The unsavory tone of modern politics isn’t solely due to an uptick in crudeness and incivility. It is far more calculated and intentional, resulting from what researchers in organizational behavior call “toxic leadership.”
The U.S. Army (Publication 6-22) spells out that “toxic leaders consistently use dysfunctional behaviors to deceive, intimidate, coerce, or unfairly punish others to get what they want for themselves." And such egotistic bullies are found outside the military. They show up in the corporate world, within churches and nonprofits, and they abound in the world of politics.
Why would anyone follow a toxic leader? Because toxic leaders promise, falsely, to deliver what wavering and insecure followers eagerly seek: safety and reassurance.
And when it comes to politics, the ranks of the uncertain are swelling. Virtually all pillars of American political stability appear under attack: our faith in divinely inspired self-government, the lofty ideals of the U.S. Constitution and the ultimate altruism of a free-market economic system.
Toxic leaders capitalize on this uncertainty, promising to safeguard liberty in return for political power. What makes this promise both “toxic” and “futile” is how it is inherently destructive to followers and doomed to failure. The toxic leader tears down and does not build.
Toxic leaders can’t sway or persuade or win through empathy or reason. Rather, they amass power by threatening to punish “misplaced loyalty.” The term “RINO” was coined in Idaho not as a tool for winning more hearts and minds to Republicanism. Rather, it was designed to pare away and separate those who don’t think like “the anointed leader.”
This toxicity was recently in full view. I dared challenge a toxic “party leader” concerning the publicizing of private information about children and found myself branded “a lobbyist for the mutilation of children’s genitalia.” Fortunately, even casual friends recognized this claim impossible to believe, given it lacks even a shred of truth. But my daughter had to explain to my granddaughters concepts that shattered a precious innocence both rare and beautiful while it existed.
That same kind of demonization spewed out toward every Republican voting against the “Freedom in Education Savings Accounts” proposal in the Idaho Senate this year. That bill took a giant leap into taxpayer financed private and for-profit education choices for parents. As a resident of a small rural community, I yearn for more educational choices, but this bill spends millions of my tax dollars with no assurance that Caribou County will see even one new education alternative.
A true “leader” for parental choice would sit down with those voting “no” and find out how to fix this flaw. Instead, constituents were spammed hateful messages accusing the senators of “voting against families.” This attitude of “my way or you will be outcast” is a hallmark of toxic leadership. The tactic almost assures that the 12 Senate votes “for” will be a high water mark.
Two decades ago Claremont University professor Jean Lipman-Blumen wrote a top-selling book on how to survive toxic politicians (“The Allure of Toxic Leaders,” Oxford University Press, 2004). She notes that toxic leaders make their organizations “horrible” on purpose. If you drive fish out of the pond, your hold on being the “big fish” improves. This explains why Idaho’s toxic politicians are more obsessed with throwing voters out than with recruiting new voters to grow the party’s ranks.
Just as fear and laziness are what give toxic leaders a platform, the antidote is courage and dedicated work. Idaho is a gem among America’s sovereign states. It will only stay that way if Idahoans step up and make “coming to the Party” fun, fulfilling and dignified again.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
