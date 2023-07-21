Isaac Asimov, a prolific writer, wrote stories about robots that were compiled in his book, “I, Robot,” published in 1950. Especially noted for science fiction writing (he coined the word robotics), his visionary book portrayed a future world filled with machines possessing artificial intelligence (AI). These robots assisted people on earth, but also worked on space stations as humans explored the cosmos.

Having recently read the book, I found it provocative because none of those things existed at the time he wrote his stories, and to a varying degree, all have since happened. His underlying theme was that a rogue robot was turning on its masters and sought to enlist other robots to facilitate mutiny; basically, an expanded Frankenstein plot.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

