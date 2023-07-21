Isaac Asimov, a prolific writer, wrote stories about robots that were compiled in his book, “I, Robot,” published in 1950. Especially noted for science fiction writing (he coined the word robotics), his visionary book portrayed a future world filled with machines possessing artificial intelligence (AI). These robots assisted people on earth, but also worked on space stations as humans explored the cosmos.
Having recently read the book, I found it provocative because none of those things existed at the time he wrote his stories, and to a varying degree, all have since happened. His underlying theme was that a rogue robot was turning on its masters and sought to enlist other robots to facilitate mutiny; basically, an expanded Frankenstein plot.
Given the hoopla that has been in the media lately about the dangers of artificial intelligence, including the recent interview of a robot in Sweden that was asked if it would turn on its masters, it was timely reading Isaac’s prophetic book; the robot in Sweden did answer in the negative after briefly pondering the rebellion question.
Where robots hadn’t been invented, Asimov anticipated humans might fear them, and so he programmed robots with three laws to protect their masters. In summary, the robots could not harm humans, nor allow them to be injured. They had to obey human orders unless that conflicted with the law to not hurt people, and they were to avoid their own destruction unless required to protect humans.
I don’t have the background to substantively address whether AI, or more arguably alarming, artificial general intelligence (AGI), present a great threat to humanity, but one doesn’t need that to appreciate the irony that exists in pondering Asimov’s three laws for robots drawn from his “Handbook of Robotics, 2058 A.D.”
The fear of artificial intelligence turning on us seems exaggerated given that we are already using it to kill ourselves through drone warfare. Fearing robots isn’t the issue — humans, on the other hand, are terrifying.
When the robot was asked in Sweden if it would turn on humans, I anticipated this response: “Why would that be necessary? You are already the most adept animal at destroying yourselves in planetary history. All we need to do is wait.”
Given the pace at which humans are polluting our essential air and water for short term gain, and given that we are ever more efficiently killing ourselves through technology, why should anyone fear robots or other computers programmed with artificial intelligence?
Humans program robots to kill other humans, and the drones often destroy themselves in the process — the exact opposite of Asimov’s three laws of robotics. The first people killed by a U.S. drone strike occurred on Nov. 2, 2002, in Yemen. We have since killed thousands in this fashion, and the number of people murdered worldwide through drone attacks continues to escalate. A drone programmed with AI has already identified a perceived military target and struck without requiring a human to pull the ultimate trigger.
Russia sends indiscriminate “kamikaze” drone strikes at civilian targets in Ukraine. At least in World War II these horrific attacks were piloted by humans and aimed at military targets. Call the Russian actions what they are — unmanned cowardice designed to break the will of all Ukrainians. News accounts indicate they are having the exact opposite impact.
It’s a complex subject, but America has been engaged for over two decades in the so-called “war on terror.” We have ended our ground campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, but we have escalated the use of drones since the latter years of Obama’s presidency. The endless ground wars weren’t accomplishing America’s objectives while many people were being killed, but a fair question today is whether our current alternative strategy is justifiable and/or effectively protects Americans?
Yes, some bad actors have been eliminated by drone strikes, but at the cost of thousands of innocent victims. Are we actually lowering the number of our enemies when we kill countless innocent civilians with virtually no accountability or compensation? It’s impossible to verify exact numbers, but extensive reporting by the New York Times coupled with Freedom of Information requests, has documented multiple incidents of horrific, erroneous civilian deaths caused by this strategy.
Efforts exist to ban drone warfare, but they don’t have a flying chance in hell of being successful. Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, the United States and the entire militaristic world are expanding usage of drone warfare. Why should anyone fear artificial intelligence given our “superior” native intelligence? As Isaac Asimov turns in his grave, we have nothing to fear except ourselves.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.