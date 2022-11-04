I am the person who edits these pages week after week, year after year. Many words have been written here in recent months regarding the abortion decision in the U.S. Supreme Court.
Almost all of those words have come from men.
While I agree with many of those writers, and I appreciate them speaking up, perhaps it’s time for someone like me to say something here. I am a woman. Like many other women, the Dobbs decision made me afraid — both for myself and for my loved ones.
I’m someone who tries to understand all sides of an issue; therefore, I understand that pro-life advocates really do want to save babies. I know and love many people with this viewpoint. They arrived there honestly and it is a sincerely held opinion. However, it misses the bigger picture. It ignores a future — and a developing present — that is unnecessarily tragic.
If you consider yourself to be pro-life, and you also consider yourself to be someone who cares about the wellbeing of other people — specifically, in this case, the wellbeing of mothers who find themselves in all too common scenarios where a pregnancy could seriously harm or kill them — I hope you continue reading.
***
The picture that right-wing propagandists paint of people who get abortions is something like this: Selfish, promiscuous women who don’t want children and are using abortion as birth control. Women who have no problem saying, “Ya know what? I changed my mind. Let’s kill this baby.”
The reality is this: The average person who receives an abortion is poor, unmarried, already a parent, and very early in their pregnancy. Most of them are also having their first abortion.
Sixty percent of people who receive abortions are already parents. Half of those have two or more children.
Three-quarters of people who get abortions had incomes within 200 percent of the federal poverty line, meaning they made no more than around $27,000 per year.
The myth that women are out in the world changing their minds at the last minute about birthing a baby is absurd. Two-thirds of abortions occur in the first eight weeks of pregnancy; 88 percent occur before 12 weeks, the end of the first trimester. Only 1.3 percent take place after 21 weeks.
Pro-lifers may point to that last statistic as proof that late-term abortions do take place, and they're right, but not in the way they think. While the federal government doesn’t track when abortions take place after 21 weeks, any OB/GYN will tell you that the types of patients who receive abortions after that point aren't immoral but are instead in a tragic situation.
Many fetal abnormalities cannot be detected until between 18 and 22 weeks, when an anatomy scan is conducted. This tests for several things, including anencephaly (when a baby doesn’t develop a brain or skull), spina bifida (incomplete development of the spine), congenital heart abnormalities and more.
A catastrophic fetal abnormality puts the parents in a terrible situation — sometimes, tragically for them, well into the second trimester.
Warren Hern, director of the Boulder Abortion Clinic in Colorado, which specializes in later-term abortions, told the Washington Post, “In an average week at my office, 25 to 50 percent of the patients have some serious, catastrophic fetal abnormality, and there are some weeks in which this is true for 100 percent of the patients. These are uniformly desired pregnancies, and the patients are generally grief-stricken to be ending the pregnancy.”
The article continues: “Most of the others have severe medical conditions, such as pregnancy-related high blood pressure, severe hypertension or multiple sclerosis, so an abortion will reduce the woman’s risk of death.”
These aren’t women who are just “changing their minds.” These are people who are faced with an awful choice and choose what they feel is the least horrible option.
***
Consider this: No one can make you be an organ donor. Your dead body could save someone’s life, but if you don’t consent, legally it can’t be done. And when you’re alive, no one can make you donate bone marrow or a kidney to another person — even if you’re the only match, even if that other person will die, even if they're your own child.
If you cannot make a person, living or dead, sacrifice their body to benefit another — even to save their life — why does that not apply to a pregnant person?
In the months since the Dobbs decision, I have seen more and more women speaking out about their experience with abortion. The stories are as varied as the people themselves, who come from all backgrounds.
Thanks to these stories, I understand that not only can having an abortion be a choice formed from logic — “I can’t afford to give this child the life it deserves,” “I don’t have what it takes to be a parent” — it also saves lives.
These are the things pro-lifers don't seem to consider when they think of saving babies.
There are several reports of women receiving news that their baby has some kind of catastrophic anomaly or the baby died in the womb. Now these women have to carry an unviable pregnancy to term.
One in four pregnancies end in miscarriage. Sometimes a D&C is required to remove leftover tissue from the uterus. D&Cs are classified as abortions. Without them, patients can die from infection or bleeding. Miscarriages also look a lot like abortions. In El Salvador, where abortion is banned under all circumstances, women have been sentenced to decades in prison for losing a pregnancy to natural causes. Who’s to say that wouldn’t become common here?
One in 50 pregnancies are ectopic, meaning the fertilized egg attaches somewhere other than where it’s supposed to be, usually the fallopian tube. These pregnancies are never viable, and they cause serious risk to the mother, including death. The only option is an abortion.
One viral story told of a woman who developed an ectopic pregnancy. Newly enforced laws left doctors rightfully scared of losing their licenses, so they spent multiple days determining with lawyers if they could give her a life-saving abortion. Meanwhile, the woman’s fallopian tube ruptured, causing massive internal bleeding, and still they could do nothing. The woman survived, barely, but she wanted to have kids in the future and now she can’t because anti-abortion laws caused massive damage to her reproductive system.
This is why exceptions for the health of the mother are barely better than no exception at all. Everyone is so afraid of losing their livelihood that even in a case where there is only one option, they have to drag their feet.
Pregnancy isn’t risk-free. All sorts of things can go wrong, and even if everything goes fine it is still a major thing for a body to go through. Now, with the overturning of Roe, not only do you have to go through the more common downsides of the process, it’s not a given that your life would be saved if the fetus accidentally tries to kill you. In the country that already has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world, this is nothing but a recipe for countless tragedies.
***
I’m not a “fan” of abortion. Abortions always need to be legal for the reasons outlined here, but I would like to see this country get to the point where fewer people have unwanted pregnancies, thus never putting them in a position where they have to make that choice.
There are a lot of ways to make that happen. The easiest are teaching kids comprehensive sex education and giving everyone access to free birth control. If you don’t like those solutions, there are others.
Remember the stats about the people who get abortions being overwhelmingly poor and overwhelmingly already parents? I’d bet that a lot of those people would go through with the pregnancy if they thought they could afford it.
If we offered things like affordable childcare so low-income earners aren’t spending half their earnings on daycare or affordable health care, that would likely make many parents more likely to keep a child. We could also offer paid family leave so that mothers have time to recover after birth without immediately returning to work. Or we could raise the minimum wage or make college more affordable so that it would be easier to move up in the world without government assistance.
Pro-lifers talk a lot about “what if that aborted fetus was going to be the one who cures cancer?” But what could people accomplish if they weren’t forced into situations that make it nearly impossible to improve their lives or to provide for their loved ones?
Award-winning journalist Danae Lenz is the deputy editor at the Idaho State Journal and the editor of the East Idaho Business Journal and Intermountain Farm & Ranch. She earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree in 2014 from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has been a Pocatello resident ever since. She can be reached at dlenz@journalnet.com.
