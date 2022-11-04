Danae Lenz Letter From The Editor photo

Danae Lenz is the editor of the East Idaho Business Journal.

 Photo courtesy of Anna Long

I am the person who edits these pages week after week, year after year. Many words have been written here in recent months regarding the abortion decision in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Almost all of those words have come from men.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.