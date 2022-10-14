The three of us participated in one or more of the three branches of Idaho’s government for decades and, as they say, we have “seen it all.” Well, except a legislative power grab so brazen as Senate Joint Resolution 102 (SJR 102), which would allow the Legislature to call itself into special session upon the request of 60 percent of the members of each House.

The special session could only consider the “subjects” listed in the request petition, but it is not hard to envision how that would work. Legislators wanting to get some favorable publicity in an election year would start a petition to meet on their favored “subjects,” a rather inclusive word. If the petition listed “taxes,” the special session could consider proposals throughout the state's voluminous tax code. Other legislators might say they would sign the petition only if the subject of “health care” or “education” or whatever else was to be considered. In other words, getting the required 60 percent could entail listing practically every subject under the sun.

