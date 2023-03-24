The state of Idaho is poised to abolish its March presidential primary. If it does, voting for the top name on each party’s ticket won’t occur until May, after most also-rans have dropped out. Combining into one May primary is estimated to save taxpayers $2.7 million.
But this is a huge let-down for Idaho’s Republican Party faithful. For years the grassroots worked to get Idaho’s presidential primary earlier in the election cycle, before most delegates are committed and choices still exist. In 2016 they finally succeeded, and a presidential primary was moved to the consolidated election day in March (when other tax jurisdictions hold bond elections).
A March primary avoids the crunch that happens when the Republican National Convention is first, as it will be in 2024 when it convenes July 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Idaho will only know who got elected to “county” conventions in June. Those delegations must meet, elect delegates to a state convention, then a state convention must meet, elect, arrange transportation and lodging for delegates to Milwaukee. National Platform and Resolutions committees who meet before the National Convention often do so while Idaho’s delegation is still being finalized.
Also, when Idaho holds a March presidential primary the state becomes a player in the Republican nomination. This is because Idaho is often the only western state on that Tuesday, and Idaho’s Republican majority earns it a disproportionately large number of delegates. Even candidates who don’t visit Idaho will get briefed on key issues and highlight positions appealing in Idaho: pro-second amendment, respectful of agriculture and water rights, and acknowledging the federal government’s need to be a cooperative and responsible landlord.
None of that may occur in 2024. A perfect storm has combined to doom the short-lived March presidential primary. First, fears about the security of the 2020 election demanded major updating and auditing of state-administered elections. Much of that “enhanced” security can only be purchased by cutting election costs elsewhere.
Second, voters spoke loudly last year about the need to curb escalating property taxes. One winning proposal was to redirect state revenues to replace funds otherwise raised through local property tax levies — an option that comes at a price: elimination of the March bond levy election.
That left the March election date with only one advocate: The Republican Party (Democrats remaining oddly silent). And even GOP support came late, after the Idaho House had already overwhelmingly eliminated the March primary. Many House members said “they heard Republicans had no objection,” citing a purported endorsement from North Idaho kingmaker Brent Regan.
But at Senate hearings on the proposal the Republican Party’s state director and a majority of GOP regional chairs stood united in opposition. Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck added his dissent, pointing out the bill eliminated the March primary but didn’t contain the right language to put the primary back onto the May ballot. A “trailer bill” was quickly drafted to fix that flaw.
But the third element of the perfect storm appeared at that same hearing. Most of the Senate Committee’s Republicans balked at “giving” $2.7 million to support one political party. “We’re fiscal conservatives, and we don’t subsidize parties, even our own,” said one Republican senator.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder called out the elephant in the room: “In the past the state supported primaries because citizen participation is good for the state. But the Party today is closing its doors, neither inviting nor welcoming new voters. That is its right, as it is the right of the state to find better places to invest taxpayer’s money.”
The moral? Perhaps Republicans should return to the task of expanding the GOP base, making party politics uplifting, wholesome and individually fulfilling again. Then with a well-funded political organization, we can finance our own March primary.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is a former chair of the Idaho Republican Party, twice voted outstanding Republican worker in Idaho, and an honorary lifetime member of the Republican National Committee.
