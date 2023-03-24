Trent Clark

The state of Idaho is poised to abolish its March presidential primary. If it does, voting for the top name on each party’s ticket won’t occur until May, after most also-rans have dropped out. Combining into one May primary is estimated to save taxpayers $2.7 million.

But this is a huge let-down for Idaho’s Republican Party faithful. For years the grassroots worked to get Idaho’s presidential primary earlier in the election cycle, before most delegates are committed and choices still exist. In 2016 they finally succeeded, and a presidential primary was moved to the consolidated election day in March (when other tax jurisdictions hold bond elections).

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is a former chair of the Idaho Republican Party, twice voted outstanding Republican worker in Idaho, and an honorary lifetime member of the Republican National Committee.

