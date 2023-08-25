Jesse Robison

People are often conflicted regarding whether to attend high school reunions. I found myself having mixed feelings of anticipation and trepidation as my 50th reunion for Poky High’s Class of ’73 approached. That event has occurred — it turned out to be a delightful blast from the past.

I have attended various high school reunions over the years, but this one was easily the best of all. My trepidation came mostly in having to face mortality. There were people coming who I hadn’t seen in 50 years, and those kinds of encounters tend to remind us that all life comes with an expiration date.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

