People are often conflicted regarding whether to attend high school reunions. I found myself having mixed feelings of anticipation and trepidation as my 50th reunion for Poky High’s Class of ’73 approached. That event has occurred — it turned out to be a delightful blast from the past.
I have attended various high school reunions over the years, but this one was easily the best of all. My trepidation came mostly in having to face mortality. There were people coming who I hadn’t seen in 50 years, and those kinds of encounters tend to remind us that all life comes with an expiration date.
My reunion anxiety vanished over several days of fun-filled activities. At this stage in life, those ancient, pubescent walls of separation had crumbled to dust — we came together as future “dust in the wind” swirling in friendly harmony.
What quickly became evident at our reunion was that the changing of Poky’s mascot from the Indians to the Thunder wasn’t popular with this well-seasoned crowd. Change can be difficult for “seniors” to accept. The Class of ’73 recalled the days of Poky Pride and our feelings of being noble warriors determined to prevail in the contest(s) of life. No one in the class expressed the viewpoint that they, as students, considered the mascot derogatory or offensive, but that prevailing view eventually resulted in the new mascot and should be respected.
Like it or not, Poky students these days are called the Thunder, noble, powerful animals that also provided sustenance to Native Americans before their way of life was destroyed by colonialism. Laughter is often the best medicine, and we ancient “Indians” will carry our special mana into heaven. We’ll definitely have an advantage when it comes time to hunt steaks for dinner although that might be considered a form of cannibalism. Indians or Thunder, the intent behind the word is what ultimately matters, and the same heart beats in all Poky graduates.
Another reason to consider attending your 50th reunion is the amusing disclosures that spill out of the woodwork. I lost track of the conversations involving true confessions about first kisses and crushes. Many at the reunion revealed past amorous desires and actual history with embers smoldering in some campfires that appeared capable of reigniting flames. They probably should rename Poky: Thunder Down Under at Peyton Place. One lady disclosed that a deceased classmate was her first kiss and that he rocked her toes; that man is smiling in heaven.
The Pocatello High Class of ’73 made national news (reported by Paul Harvey) when the girls at Poky conspired, and actually pulled off, the kidnapping of the entire Highland’s boys’ basketball team. How they got the parents to surrender all of their sons dressed in pajamas to those conniving ladies to be transported for imprisonment in a church basement is the stuff of legend. There were a thousand ways that escapade could have blown up, but a miracle caper was executed that was toasted at our reunion. Highland got the last laugh — winning the game by one point, but Poky made history.
A sight that most touched my heart over the course of the reunion were two classmates (married long after high school) who strolled into the final dance tenderly holding hands. Love conquers all, and there was plenty of it evident at the reunion. No one I encountered was stuck living in the past, but it was a fun walk down memory lane that I heartily recommend for anyone who has trepidation about attending their 50th high school reunion.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
