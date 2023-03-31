Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

I recently came across a Wall Street Journal article, “Mysterious Space Object Oumuamua Not Alien, Scientists say,” which rebutted claims that an extrasolar object the length of a few football fields, which entered our solar system back in October 2017, was some sort of alien craft. The piece details evidence gathered by scientists that points to the conclusion that the object was just an unusual type of comet.

Comets are very common objects throughout the universe. There is no evidence that Oumuamua, at any point along its path around our sun, was controlled by anything other than the well-known forces that act on all celestial objects.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Old Crow

The entire covid debacle was about getting Trump.

If it had happened under Obama, the leftist media democrat propaganda machine would have probably ignored it. And with a 99.50 % survival rate it should have been ignored, instead we destroyed the economy, education and peoples health. But the media had a gotcha on Trump...

An honest to God crisis which they could milk for all its worth. And something they could blame Trump for and hound him with every day. They wanted action. So Trump frees up funding for a vaccine and

Fauci introduces his poison. It was all a complete scam......possibly done by design since both Fauci and Bill Gates "predicted" the pandemic. And the commiecrats.....never letting a crisis go to waste...

Used it for ridiculous pork spending to their constituents and used the crisis to steal an election

ONLY IN AMERICA!

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Fauci is still pushing jab. A jab that he knows doesn't work, and Pushing it on kids who he knows don't need it. That is Faucis fault. If you don't make the rounds on utube, you would be totally unaware that Fauci is despised by the majority. Bill Gates

Who sold his vaccine stock making hundreds of millions and then proceeded to say that it didn't work.....is hated as much as Fauci. Now he's Pushing the nasal spray vaccine which he owns stock in. Their goal is just to keep you taking vaccines which you don't need, for your entire lifetime. It's unbelievable that they are still pushing the vaccine in ads whole most of us know that the new jabs will always be months late for the variants.......so......they don't work. So in other words........NOT EFFECTIVE. And totally needless and unnecessary. Whether these vaccines are safe or not is another issue......but the common consensus is......no. But a lot of people have died within two weeks of the vaccine....so many that you would think the vaccinations would have been ended until these deaths were investigated. But the powers that be don't care......they just want you vaccinated

No matter the risk. My god.....people are still getting boosted. People who live life with their heads up their azz.....but people nonetheless.

Report Add Reply
Old Crow

Was the object emitting whale sounds? I swear....

Sci-fi and Star Trek have ruined generations, making them suffer illusions of interplanetary travel......it's never going to happen. The nearest

habitable planets are so far away, you would have to be in hibernation (if that will ever be possible) for three lifetimes. And this travel is just as difficult for any superior beings that are out there.We need to get back to life, back to reality....and give up this Musk pipe dream. We need to concentrate on cleaning up all the plastics that we put in our recycling bins every week.....pay to have it shipped to some foreign country, pay them to take it....

So they can dump it in the ocean. The crazy leftists are so worried about carbon dioxide.....while trains full of toxic chemicals are derailing all over the country. Priorities people.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.