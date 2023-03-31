I recently came across a Wall Street Journal article, “Mysterious Space Object Oumuamua Not Alien, Scientists say,” which rebutted claims that an extrasolar object the length of a few football fields, which entered our solar system back in October 2017, was some sort of alien craft. The piece details evidence gathered by scientists that points to the conclusion that the object was just an unusual type of comet.
Comets are very common objects throughout the universe. There is no evidence that Oumuamua, at any point along its path around our sun, was controlled by anything other than the well-known forces that act on all celestial objects.
In the case of Oumuamua, the media's narrative was based on a sensational and unsubstantiated claim by Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, who believed that peculiarities in the orbit, appearance and brightness of Oumuamua could only be explained as the handwork of some alien intelligence.
This claim had little support in the scientific community. But just like Bigfoot, cold fusion and nutritional supplements, all one needs to achieve an imprimatur of respectability for even the wackiest idea is to find someone in a lab coat willing to talk about it in front of a camera.
In this particular case, those who echoed, with great enthusiasm and certainty, unsubstantiated claims that the unusual albedo and non-gravitational movements of Oumuamua were proof that we'd had a close encounter with an alien intelligence, were mistaken.
No offense to anyone's minutes of experience in astrophysics, but we told you so.
The Oumuamua incident, in the grand scheme of things, is much ado about nothing. People get wound up about things that they substantively know very little about all of the time. Ignorance is seldom an impediment for people with Ph.D.s in keyboard science to pontificate. It's Twitter's entire business model.
But the Oumuamua story comes with a cautionary message. Our overall scientific literacy in this country is terrible. Things that we should see as scientifically dubious, from miles away, achieve a level of acceptance because we are bereft in basic knowledge of science.
There are two salient questions surrounding our paucity of scientific comprehension. The first is why science is falling precipitously in most polls that gauge public trust. The second is who, or what, is to blame.
The second question is the easier of the two to answer. The fault is not in our stars, but in ourselves. The long, tall and short of it is that we are, in terms of science, a dismally illiterate culture. It's just not at all where our priorities happen to be.
I'm willing to bet more than I can afford to lose that while more than 50 percent of the people in the United States know three Taylor Swift songs, well enough for karaoke, less than 5 percent can name Newton's three laws of mechanics, and far less than 1 percent can explain, in simple terms, what they mean.
Most Americans have no idea what the scientific method is or how it works. That's a big part of the reason that we are so easily led astray on a variety of matters that seem to be informed, to the unwitting, by science.
We are reaping the reward of having spent several generations demanding little in terms of breadth, depth or rigor in math or science education, in kindergarten all the way through college. The number of people, even professionals, who don’t understand the first thing about math or science, at a substantive level, is alarming.
Case in point: A few years ago, New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay and MSNBC anchor Brian Williams demonstrated their incomprehension of fundamental math, on a national TV broadcast, when neither could cipher that $500 million divided among 327 million people would not give each American citizen $1 million.
Though ignorance of science is the what behind the growing mistrust in science, the reason why science is no longer regarded, by many, as the gold standard in trust, is the behavior of some scientists. It’s not uncommon, these days, to find undisciplined scientists, way out over their skis, equating opinions, often driven by political agendas, to science.
When Dr. Anthony Fauci, the long-time head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and the chief medical adviser to the president from 2021 to 2022, famously stated that criticism of him for his opinions concerning the COVID pandemic was tantamount to criticizing science, itself, “because I represent science,” he did lasting harm to public trust in science.
Though Fauci was correct in asserting that science evolves as our knowledge about scientific issues increases, he was doing so in the context of having been wrong in several of his early COVID assertions. These assertions drove policies which impacted how we reacted to the COVID pandemic, with profound and occasionally deleterious consequences. “Oops” would have been more honest.
Dr. Fauci was too clever by half in many of his proclamations concerning the COVID pandemic — particularly with regard to the potential origins of COVID. When people who don’t understand much about zoonotic spillover, mRNA vaccines, biofilters, disease vectors, natural immunity or complex statistics, encounter a career government scientist proclaiming, with the force of law behind his words, things that they can see with with their own eyes probably aren’t true, it’s a recipe for distrust.
Just ask anyone who had anything to do with Chernobyl.
Fauci is far from the only scientist out there functioning more as an advocate than a neutral arbiter of what is true and what is not, he’s just arguably the most prominent, due to his misfortune in being tasked with forming our response to the COVID pandemic.
Look, to err is human. Scientists make mistakes. My opinion of Dr. Fauci, for what it’s worth, would be a lot higher if he would just admit that in the early days of the pandemic, he was under enormous pressure to make consequential decisions with very little reliable data. This resulted in mistakes, and a few of those had serious consequences. That does not mean that it’s all Fauci’s fault.
But Fauci’s proclivity for rewriting history to claim that science backed his play at every turn in the road is laughable without being funny. It just isn’t so. Science takes time and data, in the early days of COVID, there was precious little of either. In that austere space, opinions carried sway. All one would hope is that those issuing those opinions would learn from their mistakes and be a bit more careful in the future.
As for what to do about all of this? I don’t know. I’m about out of moves. I spent a quarter of a century doing my best to educate college students about math and science. And I wasn’t alone. There are thousands of dedicated science educators out there doing the same thing. But it’s a steep mountain to climb — and help is not on the way.
