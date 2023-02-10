"If you're gonna give a counter speech, you gotta talk about important issues." — Steve Bannon
Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address was shrill, misinformed and empty of policy proposals.
An editorial in the Arkansas Times described it this way: “A word salad of talking points and name calling, with some attempts at folksy relatability thrown in, Sanders’ rebuttal to Biden was light on policy, heavy on menace."
Biden’s economy better than Trump’s
Let’s start with Sanders' claim that “Biden inherited the fastest economic recovery on record.” During the last three years of Obama’s term, economic growth was 2.3 percent, and from 2019 to 2020, it was only 2.5 percent. The free-market Economist maintained that Trump simply inherited Obama’s improved economy.
Obama left Trump with a 3.8 percent budget deficit, but Trump’s 14.4 percent deficit, primarily because of huge tax cuts, added $7.8 trillion to the national debt. During his first two years, Biden reduced the deficit to 5.5 percent, which meant a reduction of $1.4 trillion from the previous year.
Sanders promises that under a Republican administration “jobs are abundant and paychecks are rising.” How can she say this with a straight face after Biden has created $12.1 million jobs over two years. With lower inflation real wages finally grew mid-2022.
Sanders blames Biden for “out-of-control inflation,” but inflation has fallen every month for six months. The GOP claims that the two stimulus bills were responsible for rising prices, but economists have calculated that this legislation accounted for just under one third of the rise. Remember that Trump wanted $2,000 payouts not $1,200.
A neglected culprit has now come to light: corporate profits. A study by the Economic Policy Institute concluded that these profits now constitute 53 percent of the inflation number.
Red states and violent crime
Sanders also blames Biden for an increase in violent crime. For 2022, however, the highest murder rates were found in red states with 20.5 per 100,000 in hard-red Mississippi followed by Louisiana, Alabama, Missouri, Arkansas, South Carolina and Texas. Rounding out the top ten at nearly half the rate were blue Maryland (11.4), Illinois (11.2) and New Mexico (10.8).
Fentanyl: American smugglers not Biden
Republicans also blame Biden’s immigration policies for the scourge of fentanyl. Arrests at border crossings have increased dramatically, and it is American smugglers who are overwhelmingly responsible, not asylum seekers.
It is significant to compare our drug crisis with the European Union, where doctors have written far fewer opioid prescriptions. In 2021, there were 5,800 opioid overdose deaths and 97 were due to fentanyl.
In stark contrast, U.S. opioid deaths were 106,691 with a staggering 70,601 fentanyl deaths. Only Americans, not leftist Europeans, appear to be suffering “deaths of despair.”
GOP started the cultural wars
Sanders claims that “we are under attack in a left-wing culture war we didn’t start and never wanted to fight.” I date the culture wars to the 1970s where the Rev. Jerry Falwell preached that humanism had infected our schools. With our Christian humanist founders on my side, I wrote a column titled “Humanism is as American as Apple Pie.” See nfgier.com/humanism-apple-pie.
Sanders declares that Biden is “the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can’t even tell you what a woman is.” The only mobs I have seen lately are the neo-Nazis in Charlottesville (“good people” according to Trump) and insurrectionists, at Trump’s instigation, attacking the Capitol.
‘Woke’ is good not crazy
In a recent column, I have argued that our greatest philosophical and spiritual teachers were “enlightened.” Jesus was woke, the Greek philosophers were woke, St. Thomas Aquinas was woke, our founders were woke, M. K. Gandhi was woke and so was Martin Luther King Jr.
Sanders really loses it when she claims that “our children are taught to hate one another on account of their race, but not to love one another.” The only hate I’ve seen is in the speeches of Rep. Paul Gosar, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert — all claiming to be Christians.
Sanders is beyond the pale when she declares that “the dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy. Biden is doubling down on crazy.” This coming from a woman who was press secretary to what many psychiatrists have diagnosed as a mentally ill man.
Have leftists ruined children’s lives?
In a recent column “Young Americans Voted to Ruin Their Lives” conservative Dennis Prager condemns misguided youth for voting in large numbers against four GOP senate candidates in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
Even GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell admitted that these people were lacking “quality,” and that Donald Trump’s endorsements made his party look as if it “were sort of nasty and tended toward chaos.”
Youth vote heavy against election deniers
All four senate candidates were election deniers, and it is clear that our youth are more concerned about the Big Lie than many of their elders. A lie becomes “big” (and finally in full caps) when people continue to embrace it, even after overwhelming evidence proves that it is not the truth.
The AP VoteCast shows voters under 30 were, in part, thinking of candidate quality. Overall, they voted 53 percent Democrat in the midterms, but an average 68 percent rejected the four election denying senate candidates.
This means that 15 percent of our youth voted Republican in other races. That indicates that leftist parents have not succeeded in making their children buy into the party-line voting of their elders — left or right.
Youth concerned about their rights
Prager blames a Harvard University professor (as if a pollster is responsible for others’ opinions!) for publishing a survey that showed that 59 percent of young people believe that “their rights are under attack” and “73 percent are troubled that the rights of others are threatened.”
Surveys showed that abortion was the principal issue for young voters. Among them 80 percent who want abortion rights to be restored voted for a Democrat. To imply that young people should not be concerned about their rights is an insult, especially young women in most red states whose reproductive rights have been undermined.
In the United Kingdom abortion is legal up to 24 weeks and the only requirement is that two doctors must sign off on the procedure. British teens are not insulted by parental permission requirements, ultrasound imaging or adoption offers.
Arkansas: Highest in teen pregnancies
Most believe that teen mothers, without pre-and post-natal care and without access to abortion, will most likely ruin their lives. Or die, because of our record maternal death rates.
Our teen pregnancy rate is 35 per 100,000, while nine “leftist” European nations have 22 per 100,000. Red states, except for six blues in the top 20, have the highest rates. For six years running Sanders’ state has had the honor of having the most pregnant teens. Why don’t conservative parents do a better job of teaching their children abstinence?
Highest teen STI rates
Conservative parents frown on their unmarried teens having sex, but the U.S. has some of the highest rates of sexually transmitted infections in the developed world. Half the cases are found among youth 15-24, and most of these occur, overwhelmingly, in red states.
Gunshots: First cause of child deaths
More children die of gunshot than any other cause. Death is obviously the most definitive way of ruining a child’s life. The availability of guns and unsafe storage of them is the main cause of this carnage. Canada’s gun owners are far more responsible: six child deaths per 100,000 versus 56 south of the border.
Public health is pro child
Sanders promises that she will repeal any public health orders that undermine people’s freedom. A new study from the CDC showed that mask mandates “resulted in 23 percent lower COVID cases in staff and students than in schools without the requirement.”
Public health services are the most effective pro-life organizations in world history. The CDC estimates that each year over 4 million of the world’s children escape death because of standard vaccinations. It is estimated that 14.4 million deaths world-wide have been prevented by the COVID-19 vaccines.
Religion: Parents and their children
Conservatives also charge the left for having destroyed the religious belief of young people. A Pew study of the relation between youth and their parents, however, reveals a significant phenomenon. Eighty percent of evangelical youth between the ages of 13 and 17 hold the same beliefs as their parents; and 81 percent of Catholic youth do the same.
Interestingly enough, only 55 percent Protestant youth hold the same beliefs as their parents. The survey showed that Protestants have lost one-quarter of their youth to the Nones (no religious affiliation). As a scholar of religion and as a former agnostic, I applaud young people who are spiritual searchers.
The most significant result, however, is that 86 percent of the children of Nones hold the same beliefs as their parents. Contrary to common perception, a full third of these people describe themselves as “spiritual not religious.” Again, I personally find this to be an exciting development.
