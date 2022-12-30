Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

Let's start off on a positive note. The biggest success of 2022 is that it wasn't 2020. 2020 was the year of bad decisions that will beget consequences for decades. 2020 was also the year that Joe Biden was declared the least awful choice for POTUS, making 2022 closer to the probable end of his time in office.

A low of 2022 was the election of George Santos, R-New York, to Congress based on a largely fabricated resume. The fact that you can get elected to Congress under such circumstances does not speak well for our system of selecting candidates — in either party. I'm pretty sure that Santos will not be seated, but who knows? Stranger things have happened. How, for instance, do you explain Joe Biden?

