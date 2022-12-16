My personal view is that some people do things so heinous and uncontroverted that executing them is arguably warranted. Timothy McVeigh (the Oklahoma City bomber), and James Wood (a locally convicted serial rapist/murderer) are two who immediately come to mind. McVeigh was executed by the federal government for his mass murder of innocent people, and Woods died from natural causes after having been sentenced to death.
Polls indicate approximately 60 percent of Americans believe the death penalty is appropriate for certain crimes. Despite those polls and my personal view, Idaho and the United States should abolish capital punishment. Some contend it is barbaric for governments to execute people. In some instances I agree (look at what is currently happening in Iran), but there are myriad more compelling reasons why Idaho and the nation should eliminate capital punishment.
The recent temporary suspension in Idaho of the planned execution of Gerald Pizzuto is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the problems permeating capital punishment in the U.S. Pizzuto’s execution has reportedly been delayed because Idaho has been unsuccessful in its efforts to obtain the necessary chemicals to perform a lethal injection.
There are currently 27 states and the federal government that permit death sentences, and all use lethal injection as the preferred method for ending life. Other options like electrocution, hanging, the gas chamber and firing squads have either been prohibited by the courts or relegated to back-up options because of arguments about their cruelty being unconstitutional.
However, it has become increasingly difficult for states to obtain the necessary chemicals because manufacturers object to the use of their products for executions when they were developed to save and help lives. Several companies have stopped producing the drugs or refuse to sell them for this use based upon moral objections.
The problem of obtaining effective drugs for lethal injections has become so severe that some states have started using local compounding pharmacies to create drugs that will cause death, or have engaged in subterfuge with manufacturers in efforts to obtain the chemicals they need for performing lethal injections. All of this has contributed to an increased rate for botched lethal injections due to poor substitutes and inadequate training for staff.
Irrespective of procedural difficulties, more compelling reasons exist for abolishing the death penalty. The American justice system has undoubtedly executed innocent people. Since 1972, and with the advent of DNA testing, approximately 185 people in the U.S. have been exonerated who were convicted and sentenced to death; wrap your mind around that disturbing deficiency in our justice system.
Our courts are far from perfect in ensuring that only guilty people are convicted of crimes. If you are going to utilize capital punishment, society has the right to expect absolute certainty before the ultimate penalty is imposed.
Why have so many innocent people been convicted and sentenced to death in America? Numerous studies reveal the two key factors leading to false convictions are poverty and racism.
In the South (where most executions still occur), you historically were more likely to be executed if your crime was against a white person than someone who is black. For the better part of a century after the Civil War ended, Blacks were systematically executed at substantially higher numbers for the same crimes than if they were committed by a white person. This was particularly true if the victim was white. That disparity will never be completely eliminated in the United States due to poverty and racism.
Call me “woke” for stating racism still factors into the American criminal system, but there is also a financially compelling argument for the abolishment of the death penalty. It costs an exorbitant amount to process capital cases through the American legal system, and the average person on death row is jailed approximately 20 years before their sentence is imposed. How is that effective justice for anyone involved? Taxpayer resources within the legal system would be better utilized if we sentenced people to life without the possibility of parole.
When discussing the added costs for capital cases we are talking literally millions of dollars. Many studies exist documenting the extraordinary cost to prosecute capital cases. In Texas and North Carolina average costs exceed 2 million per inmate to process death cases over the cost of housing an inmate for 40 years in a single, high-security cell.
The population on death row in America has been declining for the past 20 years due to multiple factors, and no credible study has found that the death penalty serves as a deterrent to criminal action in the first instance — crazy is crazy.
Only 1 in 200 murderers in the U.S. receive a death sentence; very few executions are ever carried out, and numerous factors outlined herein plus the variance of prosecutorial discretion make it impossible to impose capital punishment in an objective/just fashion.
My heart goes out to anyone who has been victimized by a horrific crime, but death sentences do little to ease that pain particularly when offenders spend 20 years on death row. Wanting retribution for heinous acts that shock our conscience is understandable, but society would be better served by abolishing capital punishment as has been done by virtually all Western nations.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.