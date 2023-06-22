"It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, but this country does not love us back." — Doc Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers coach

"When a Black man dies at the hands of police, a little bit of some Black woman who nurtured him dies, too." — Kenyon Young, mother of three Black sons

Nick Gier of Moscow taught religion and philosophy at the University of Idaho for 31 years. Read his articles on police reform at nfgier.com/?s=police. Read his other articles at nfgier.com. Email him at ngier006@gmail.com.

