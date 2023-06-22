"It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, but this country does not love us back." — Doc Rivers, Los Angeles Clippers coach
"When a Black man dies at the hands of police, a little bit of some Black woman who nurtured him dies, too." — Kenyon Young, mother of three Black sons
"We give police an incredible amount of trust. And they deserve an equally incredible amount of accountability when they break that trust." — Jeremiah Ellison, Minneapolis City Council member
Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist Darrin Bell has a story to tell. When he was a 6-year-old Black boy, his greatest wish was to have a squirt gun. His mother said no to the request without giving a reason, Bell got one on the sly.
The squirt gun story
One day as Bell was reloading his gun in a mud puddle, he heard a voice commanding him to “drop your weapon.” He recalled that the policeman seemed to be “10,000 feet tall,” a typical exaggeration — sadly ironic — also in the minds of many white people when confronted by a Black man.
Very few white kids with a toy gun would appear as a threat to anyone. Bell learned that “when police see white children, they just see pure innocence, but when they saw me, they saw a threat.”
Giving 'The Talk'
This is the essence of “The Talk.” Bell’s mother said that “the world is different for Black boys and girls than it is for white ones.” When in stores, Black children are told to keep their hands in their pockets, not to talk back, and to address adults as “sir” or “madam.” Even at 6, Bell was wise enough not to say, “It’s only a water gun.”
Kenya Young is the executive producer of NPR's Morning Edition, and she has three Black sons. Before she allows them to go to the local park, she reminds them: “Don’t wear your hood. Don’t put your hands in your pocket. If you get stopped, don't run. Put your hands up. Don't make a lot of moves.”
When her boys complained that white kids don’t have to do this, Young answers: “This is the way America is right now. It’s the way it’s been for a long time. I don't think it’s going to change in your lifetime. And it’s just not fair for us to have to live like this.”
Going north to discrimination
Yes, it has been a long time. Colonial “Night Watchmen” carried no weapons, but in Southern states, as early as 1704, armed militias were enlisted to kidnap and terrorize runaway slaves and return them to their masters. When those who were once enslaved moved North, police forces were the main instruments (along with banks) in keeping Blacks in their place.
Lack of trust in minority communities
Kenya Young was being interviewed by a Black man, and they both bemoaned the fact that it doesn’t get any better when their children grow older: Their boys are taller, often buff and are unfairly perceived as menacing. Many now go on to get college degrees and they are entering the professions. But Young concludes: “All people see is skin color.”
Across the country, there are fewer 911 calls from minority communities, primarily because people there don’t trust the police to respond humanely. When police begin criminal investigations in these communities, potential witnesses refuse to testify for fear of incrimination.
Criminologist Wendy Regoeczi explains: “Police can say ‘we can protect you’ until they’re blue in the face, but if people don’t have faith in those statements, they’re not going to say anything — and for good reason.”
Lack of trust in medical care
Blacks not only mistrust the police but also medical services in general. This, too, has a long history. The infamous Tuskegee experiment involved 600 Black men (399 had syphilis; 201 did not), and the infected were not treated so as to test the long-term effects of the disease. Whole body radiation was first tested on African Americans, and fistula surgery was also first done on their women.
Systemic racism is always there, sometimes in subtle ways. For example, Black women are routinely given less pain medications while giving birth, and insufficient postnatal care has led to the highest maternal deaths among peer nations.
For good reason, African Americans have distrusted vaccines, and a combination of this mistrust and lack of Covid vaccines injection sites in minority neighborhoods led to low vaccination rates and higher mortality. Significantly, public health initiatives eventually convinced more Blacks than white that the vaccine was necessary.
In the 1950s, Americans had interpersonal trust levels as high as Europeans (currently 58 percent), but only 38 percent of us now say that we have faith in others. Significantly, while 77 percent of whites trust the police, only 36 of Blacks do. It is no secret why that is the case.
Successful community programs
There are now many community programs designed to build trust and to reduce violence in many big cities. In Brooklyn volunteers, who call themselves “The God Squad,” are used to prevent low-level street crime. It is still in the experimental phase and plain clothes police stand at a distance.
A report on the READI program in Chicago found that “men who had participated in its 18-month program were nearly two-thirds less likely to be arrested for a shooting and nearly one-fifth less likely to be shot than men with similar backgrounds who had not been offered a place.”
Another program called Cure Violence placed an intervention team in Chicago’s violent West Garfield Park, one of the most violent neighborhoods in the city. The result was that shootings saw a decline of 68 percent. Teams in six more areas were able to achieve an average of 30 percent reduction in shootings.
The violence reduction program Safe Streets hires former felons who return to their neighborhoods as “interrupters.” The premise of this program is that these men are “credible messengers,” and as such they are much more trusted than the police.
After four years homicides dropped 32 percent in areas of Baltimore where Safe Streets teams were stationed. Research done by Johns Hopkins University found that over the duration of Safe Streets interventions, homicides and non-fatal shootings went down by 16 percent to 23 percent.
As we celebrate the second annual holiday Juneteenth, let us acknowledge that there is much more to do to eliminate the effects of institutional racism in this country.
(1) comment
From the Tuskegee Institute experiment to the
Covid vaccine experiment......po black folks just
Can't get a break.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.