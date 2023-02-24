The National Ignition Facility recently made an important breakthrough in nuclear fusion. Is it enough to one day save us from our adversity to energy policy intelligence?
Late last year, the NIF, a part of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, achieved a milestone in nuclear fusion. With a nanosecond long, 2 megajoule burst of infrared laser light, the NIF imploded a fuel pellet, initiating a brief fusion reaction and creating roughly 3 megajoules of energy.
Three megajoules is a modest amount of energy in the grand scale of things (it's about the caloric energy in a candy bar), but this experiment achieved a milestone nonetheless. The energy transferred by the laser beam into the fuel pellet was less than the energy produced by the resulting fusion reaction by enough of a margin to meet a significant benchmark in fusion energy research. It's a big deal.
Fusion is the nuclear reaction that powers our own sun and every visible star in the heavens. Fusion is a process that involves “fusing” smaller atoms into larger atoms. When fusion occurs, the nuclear mass of the new atom is less than the sum of the masses that went into its creation. The missing mass is converted into energy at a rate of E = mc2. In a large enough fusion reaction, this can lead to a staggering amount of energy.
It's not exaggerating to state that we live in a nuclear-powered universe. But even in the depths of our sun, where pressures are high enough to squeeze atoms with unimaginable fury, fusion reactions occur at a relatively modest rate. It's only due to the great volume and mass of our sun's interior that nuclear fusion is able to produce the tremendous amounts of heat and light that flow from the sun throughout our solar system.
Since the dawn of the nuclear age, roughly a century ago, we've exploited a different nuclear reaction, nuclear fission, to produce commercial nuclear energy. Fission is a nuclear reaction that involves splitting large, heavy atoms into lighter ones, also converting matter into energy.
The problem with fission as a source of energy is not that it doesn't work. Fission has been demonstrably viable as a commercial source of carbon-free energy, for decades. The problem with nuclear fission it's that it comes with a set of problems that demand attention.
The extraction of fissile materials from the ground, via mining, is an environmental issue. Fission reactors have radioactive cores that must be carefully monitored and maintained. Fission produces radioactive waste that must be rendered inert or stored until it is either rendered inert or it decays into a more benevolent state. The vast array of nuclear reactors in many varieties has made the proliferation of weapons-grade materials an issue.
Fusion, by contrast, is relatively clean. The fuel required is found in abundance in seawater. The byproduct of a fusion reaction is, for the most part, energy. The difficulty is getting fusion to work on a commercial scale. That's the significance of the recent NIF experiment. It's a stride in the right direction.
Sustained nuclear fusion, being difficult to achieve even in the favorable conditions found in the core of our sun, is really difficult to achieve in a laboratory. It's not overly problematic to produce a single fusion event — even big ones (look up hydrogen bombs). It's sustaining fusion in a manner suitable for the production of energy at a commercially useful scale that's elusive.
There have been two approaches used to produce nuclear fusion in a lab: inertial confinement and magnetic confinement. Both have, so far, met with limited success.
Inertial confinement, the approach used in the NIF experiment, uses an array of lasers to implode a spherical fuel pellet. Under the right conditions, the shock wave from the blast produces pressures high enough at the center of the pellet to induce a brief fusion reaction.
Magnetic confinement, the previous leader in the field of laboratory fusion, uses a device akin to a furnace, known as a tokamak, to heat fuel to a plasma state and squeeze it with magnetic fields to produce fusion.
All nuclear processes involve energy densities which are orders of magnitude higher than any chemical process or renewables (solar and wind) for producing energy. It's just a matter of time until we are able to make the conversion from liquid fossil fuels to nuclear power, supplemented by renewable energy.
But I doubt that we are getting there anytime soon. In the immediate future, regardless of what exceptions to the laws of thermodynamics that places California attempt to legislate, liquid fossil fuels aren't going anywhere. The accessibility, energy density and convenience of oil and gas are just too high. Renewables cannot get us from where we are to where we need to be by themselves. The math doesn't even come close to adding up.
All of this drives me nuts. It's not just that what passes for energy policy in this country is asinine; it's that our collective understanding of the scale, scope and value of energy production is severely wanting. And the people who yell loudest and seem the most angry about how energy is produced now seem to know the least about it.
Allowing the most ignorant to lead the way won't do. If we are to transition away from fossil fuels, without social and economic disruptions that few will enjoy, we are going to have to up our game.
To be clear, climate change, which is driving all of this, is a real problem — one that we need to address. We've used our atmosphere as a dump for the waste gasses generated in the production of food, materials and energy for several millennia. This has resulted in a warming planet.
Has Earth been warmer in the distant past? Yes, it has. But not since the continents have been arranged as they are now and, most significantly, not since humans have been around.
For centuries, our use of fossil fuels for energy introduced particulate matter into the atmosphere along with greenhouse gasses. This particulate matter helped keep global temperatures down by intercepting some of the incoming light from the sun and preventing it from heating the atmosphere.
When we succeeded, in the 20th century, in eliminating most particulates introduced into the atmosphere, we also removed this control over increasing temperatures. That's a principle reason we've seen such a dramatic increase in global temperatures in just the last few decades.
I don't know how bad the effects of climate change will be; I do know how bad the effects of running out of energy would be. It's a long list, and it includes being poor, being hungry and thirsty, and not having secure places to live, work and raise families.
We addressed these issues historically with the help of energy. The world is indisputably a better place now than it was when we hunted for dinner with stone knives and wooden spears. So rather than eschew the tools which have provided us with comfort, prosperity and all of the wonders of the modern age, perhaps we ought to be grateful for what we have, and continue to make progress on keeping our environmental footprint as low as possible.
Nuclear energy is the best path forward to cleaner energy. But until we get commercially viable fusion reactors up and running, something that's decades away, we need to invest in the next generation of fission reactors. We also need to mitigate the polluting effects of liquid fuels and ramp up the use of renewables, as we can.
Renewables are not a panacea. They come with their own sets of issues — reliability being front and center. And we don't currently have the capacity to convert everything to electricity even if renewables worked like pomade on date night.
I have great faith in humans and our ability to grow, adapt and change. We've invented, just recently in terms of human history, radio, airplanes, television, electronics, computers and, thanks to Al Gore, the internet. We've harnessed the power of the sun in a laboratory. Most of this would have been unimaginable less than 200 years ago.
There are emerging technologies that yield the promise of mining our atmosphere for greenhouse gasses and recycling them into liquid fuels. There are geoengineering proposals that could put a big dent, if not reverse, global warming. I think that in the fullness of time we'll be just fine, with enough clean energy for both global prosperity and greenhouse gas mitigation.
But perhaps that's just me. I'm a physicist and an optimist. I always see the potential in science for a better world.
The New York Post has reported that President Joe Biden recently told a group at a Democratic fundraiser in New York that global warming is the greatest threat ever faced by humanity. Even greater, he claimed, than nuclear war.
This claim is, in my view, nonsensical. It's also alarming coming from the leader of the free world. Even if the most apocalyptic predictions of climate change were to come true, most of humanity would still be alive and able to address their plight. That's a situation highly unlikely to have a close parallel after a large nuclear war.
It's stupidity like this that gets in the way of moving forward when it comes to the complexities of energy, climate and politics. It's silly, soundbite ignorance like this that takes up all of the oxygen in an important national discussion.
I'm just glad that the scientists and engineers at the NIF are able to ignore the hype and move us, albeit ever so slowly, in the right direction. Good on 'em.
