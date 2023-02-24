The National Ignition Facility recently made an important breakthrough in nuclear fusion. Is it enough to one day save us from our adversity to energy policy intelligence?

Late last year, the NIF, a part of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, achieved a milestone in nuclear fusion. With a nanosecond long, 2 megajoule burst of infrared laser light, the NIF imploded a fuel pellet, initiating a brief fusion reaction and creating roughly 3 megajoules of energy.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. His writing on Substack, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

