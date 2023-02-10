The first restaurant I experienced in my life was the Shanghai located on Center Street in Pocatello. It was a fixture for decades that closed at the turn of the last millennial. I went there with my sister and our father when I was 10 and Annie was 8. We had not seen our father, Robie, for several years because he was spiraling downward from severe mental illness.
Dad had stabilized to the point he had been granted visitation, and I was excited to see my father. He was the kind rock in my childhood despite his illness.
My last view of my father had involved seeing him carried away from our house to a waiting ambulance when he had a seizure.
Dad was a charismatic force during his up periods, and he swept us into his arms for massive bear hugs when we first entered his room. He always wore flannel shirts and he always needed a shave. The warm flannel, the rake of his whiskers, and his smell remain poignant memories that will never leave me.
Our father was living in the Nugent Hotel directly across from the Shanghai Restaurant. He had a dollar-a-day room and shared the floor with other men down on their luck. There was one bathroom at the end of the hall. The place was managed by a kind woman named Ruby.
“Are you guys hungry?” We were famished kids, and he ushered us across the street to the Shanghai. Never having been in a restaurant, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When dad opened the door a small bell rang. The front room of the restaurant was long and narrow and was filled with booths covered in red Naugahyde. A small Chinese man shuffled down the hall from the kitchen to greet us.
“Hi, Bing. How have you been?”
“Very good, Robie. Lots of people for lunch today,” he said as we sat down and were handed menus. There were hard plastic containers in each booth with rollers, which, when flipped, listed music. Dad gave us dimes to play some songs on the jukebox.
Never having eaten in a restaurant, our father asked us if we trusted him to order the food. We nodded assent, and he said to Bing, “Please bring three cups of egg drop soup, three egg rolls and a plate of pork fried rice. Oh, and some pork and seeds.” Bing headed for the kitchen where a conversation exploded in Chinese. The sizzling sounds and savory smells of food preparation immediately wafted out of the kitchen.
Bing returned carrying a plate of thinly sliced pork with a spiced red edging, a cup of sesame seeds and two small bowls containing red and yellow sauces. My father took a piece of the pork, dipped it in ample yellow sauce followed by a dip in the seeds, and popped it into his mouth. I mimicked him. My nose exploded with an acrid burning sensation as my eyes watered. I was briefly incapacitated and grabbed for my glass of water.
Dad started laughing. “Whoops, I should have warned you about that hot mustard. You might want to stick with the red sauce.” My sinuses had been cleared of all congestion.
The memories of that first meal remain indelible. The pork fried rice is the best I have ever eaten including fare from gourmet restaurants. Our crispy egg rolls came with a delicious plum sauce. The meal was topped off by Bing bringing the check with a platter of candies. Dad got the check, and Annie and I devoured the candies. They included a chewy coconut strip, a piece of intense sugared ginger, and taffy in wrappers you ate with the candy; it was all magical. Those final visits with our father lasted for about a year before he died, and I still hanker for my Shanghai escapes.
I frequented that iconic restaurant until it closed. So many fond memories were formed there enjoying fried rice with friends and family. I still cannot eat Char Shu pork without thinking about my father over watery eyes. Hopefully this walk down memory lane was enjoyed by local seniors. Never underestimate the importance of time spent with your children.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
