The first restaurant I experienced in my life was the Shanghai located on Center Street in Pocatello. It was a fixture for decades that closed at the turn of the last millennial. I went there with my sister and our father when I was 10 and Annie was 8. We had not seen our father, Robie, for several years because he was spiraling downward from severe mental illness.

Dad had stabilized to the point he had been granted visitation, and I was excited to see my father. He was the kind rock in my childhood despite his illness.

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

