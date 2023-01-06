Jesse Robison

My first job after becoming an emancipated teenager was working as a busboy for a Pocatello restaurant. I was in my senior year of high school and sorely needed the job to pay my rent. That busing job lasted through my first year of college. It was the last time I worked for a restaurant because serving people wasn’t my cup of tea. The royalty factor drove me away, although I still have friends from that ancient stint, which ensured that I would become a lifelong tipper.

What do I mean by the royalty factor, and why does my memory of this energy remain stuck in my craw? People owning restaurants do experience customers who are rude and condescending to their staff. There is something about being waited upon that triggers a sense of superiority in entitled customers.

