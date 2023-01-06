My first job after becoming an emancipated teenager was working as a busboy for a Pocatello restaurant. I was in my senior year of high school and sorely needed the job to pay my rent. That busing job lasted through my first year of college. It was the last time I worked for a restaurant because serving people wasn’t my cup of tea. The royalty factor drove me away, although I still have friends from that ancient stint, which ensured that I would become a lifelong tipper.
What do I mean by the royalty factor, and why does my memory of this energy remain stuck in my craw? People owning restaurants do experience customers who are rude and condescending to their staff. There is something about being waited upon that triggers a sense of superiority in entitled customers.
My research indicates the difference in whether people act superior (as if they were royalty) is whether they have a “situational value system.” If you are afflicted with this obnoxious personality trait, you do not see service people as your equal — they are subordinate to your lofty status. When you act in a superior fashion, your off-putting arrogance is actually prompted by insecurity.
People without situational value systems see everyone as their equal. They appreciate service people and treat them with respect.
Beware the “friend” who sits at your table being kind to you while treating wait staff poorly. They are not sincere and aren’t team players. If you are a potential employer, don’t expect these kinds of phonies to inspire people through leadership — the term two-faced comes to mind.
The royalty factor is boorish behavior that could beget some spit in your scrambled eggs. I witnessed that as a teenage busboy when an angry cook spat saliva into a customer’s scrambled eggs (as he recooked them). I have heard other stories about things that have been done behind the scenes to obnoxious customers, some far worse than spit. If you have someone at your table acting like an ass to your server, beware that your food could become implicated in retribution — constructive advice to the antagonist on your table is warranted for self-protection.
A book titled “The Four Agreements” really impacted me for its simple wisdom. We have all experienced poor service in restaurants and clerks who can be disagreeable. I learned two life changing concepts from that book — don’t take anything personally and don’t make assumptions.
Those helpful concepts aren’t always easy to apply. Rhetorically speaking, who hasn’t dealt with a rude employee in a service position? I don’t think anyone gets through life without having these experiences. That said, once I started applying the agreements regarding not taking things personally and not making assumptions, I experienced a calming empowerment.
When I encounter a rude clerk at a store I do my best not to react negatively these days, and I attempt to respond with sincere kindness. Rude behavior should not be excused, but you have no idea what that person may be dealing with, and compassion as a response is often productive.
Also, don’t assume because you are getting bad service that a waiter is doing that on purpose. Most servers fully appreciate that their tips are impacted by the quality of their service. There are myriad reasons why your waiter’s service might be off that have nothing to do with your server’s skills. It is reasonable to expect good service, but don’t make assumptions about why that isn’t happening.
Several of my friends own restaurants (not because of my legal advice). In the semi-post-pandemic world they are having trouble finding sufficient employees to provide proper service. That challenge won’t be made any less difficult if you act like privileged royalty at restaurants. Do everyone a favor by exercising more kindness and respect towards waiters. Having your food spiced by spit hardly seems a befitting reward for patrons graced by royal lineage.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
