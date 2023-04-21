Rep. Steve Berch

Last month, 68 Republican legislators told 1,939,033 Idahoans what they can’t read in libraries.

That’s how many of them voted for House Bill 314, which empowers Attorney General Raul Labrador to prosecute and punish every public and private school library for anything on the shelf that he decides is “harmful to minors.”

This column was written by Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise.

