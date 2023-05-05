“None of us can escape who we are,” says the Elder to John Wick in the opening scenes of the fourth movie in the series. Screenwriters then proceed to both reinforce and meaningfully reinterpret this observation on the human condition.
It is a truth too often forgotten. At its core is what led influential 19th century philosopher John Stuart Mill to write, “The worth of the state, in the long run, is the worth of the individuals composing it.”
Every single, solitary individual has worth — defined not by status at birth, inheritance or club membership. Neither praise nor condemnation nor the labeling of others define us. We are “who we are” and that condition is, in nearly any form of free society, who we choose to be.
And that makes individuals priceless. A few examples have hammered this truth into my psyche.
I grew up in Plano, Idaho, a farm community north and west of the college town of Rexburg. It was a daily hour bus ride to and from school, an experience shared with a friend and neighbor we’ll call Lane.
Lane and I were different. He was quiet when I was “mouthy.” He did FFA while I did debate. He was honest and authentic while I searched for identity. But, one spring day on the bus, we discovered a common interest: history. In his case, it was American Civil War history.
Lane’s knowledge of the Civil War was encyclopedic. He could name Union and Confederate generals in alphabetical order, by entrance and exit from the war, ranked by enemies killed or their own troops lost. He had theories on the war’s triumphs and glaring missteps. Listening, I thought, “Wow, someday I hope to know as much about something as Lane does.”
Skip forward one decade, and picture me, a recently married man, chatting at a bar in Washington, D.C., for hours with an increasingly inebriated woman whom I met that night. Get past how “unlike me” that picture is to focus on the young woman we’ll call Judy.
Judy was a “flaming liberal,” a supporter of Bernie Sanders when he challenged Democrats as a socialist. She and I were stuck waiting outside an exclusive (as in, “we weren’t invited”) fundraiser. After 45 minutes our conversation went silent. She had pigeon-holed me as a right-wing reactionary, and I her as a flighty do-gooder without a clue.
Just to break the tension I mentioned a recent trip to Costa Rica to observe how free-market principles could save endangered green sea turtles. Suddenly she was fascinated, wanting to know every detail. We then spent hours examining different species and their body parts, ranging from black rhino horns to African elephant tusks and how “market principles” might save them.
Then I found out who “Judy” was. The Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park is famed for breeding rare species in captivity. The mating of Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing, the Zoo’s giant pandas, was “national news.” Judy, as it turns out, was the National Zoo’s biologist in charge of African elephant intercourse — in fact, the world’s leading expert. And it was no bar joke.
Over my life, I have discovered that Lane and Judy are not exceptions. They are the rule. Once you find what brings joy to a person’s life, you find that person is special, interesting, brilliant and unique.
Today we’re consumed by the factions in which we camp, to which oppressed group we belong, asking, “Are you part of my Tribe?” This data is relevant only as it tells me about you, the individual.
Viewing and managing humans as “herds” misses the true richness and color of the American tapestry.
John Wick learned the “herd of assassins” was a dead end. He who self-defines by what brings joy to life gains the very real peace of knowing “who they are.”
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce, and humanities education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.