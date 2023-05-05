Trent Clark

“None of us can escape who we are,” says the Elder to John Wick in the opening scenes of the fourth movie in the series. Screenwriters then proceed to both reinforce and meaningfully reinterpret this observation on the human condition.

It is a truth too often forgotten. At its core is what led influential 19th century philosopher John Stuart Mill to write, “The worth of the state, in the long run, is the worth of the individuals composing it.”

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce, and humanities education.

