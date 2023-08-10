We know that when our small towns and communities thrive, Idaho thrives. Idaho Democrats have long supported investment in these communities to drive growth, create jobs and ensure rural youth have the same opportunities as kids across the state.

But for too long, rural Idaho has been left to struggle under the weight of broken promises and failed leadership. It’s time to do better.

Rep. Salley Toone serves as Democratic rural caucus chair. She represents Idaho's District 26, House Seat B.

Lauren Necochea is a Democrat representing Idaho's District 19, House Seat A.

