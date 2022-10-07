Trent Clark

Trent Clark

Do you put up candidate yard signs? Do you debate policy issues on social media? Do you donate to campaigns? A nation founded on citizens participating in self-government desperately needs one thing: citizen participation.

A thorough study of citizen involvement was done by the Pew Research Center after the 2020 presidential election. The 2020 election saw the highest turnout in 120 years, with 66.2 percent of those eligible voting, eclipsing the previous record of 65.7 percent when William Jennings Bryan lost to Taft in 1908. You would think 2020 would be a high-water mark in civic participation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.