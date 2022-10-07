Do you put up candidate yard signs? Do you debate policy issues on social media? Do you donate to campaigns? A nation founded on citizens participating in self-government desperately needs one thing: citizen participation.
A thorough study of citizen involvement was done by the Pew Research Center after the 2020 presidential election. The 2020 election saw the highest turnout in 120 years, with 66.2 percent of those eligible voting, eclipsing the previous record of 65.7 percent when William Jennings Bryan lost to Taft in 1908. You would think 2020 would be a high-water mark in civic participation.
But, no, it wasn’t. Pew found more than half of those who voted did nothing more. Only one in three voters had engaged in political discussion online. And only one in four donated to candidates (28 percent to Biden, 21 percent to Trump). A similar percentage displayed preferences through yard signs, bumper stickers or pins (27 percent for Trump, 20 percent for Biden). Political rally attendance was down but Pew blamed COVID-19.
When asked “Why participate in politics?,” the answers could all be summarized: in hopes of making things better. No one participates to make things worse. No one campaigns thinking the election is irrelevant. Everyone engages expecting to improve lives.
“Optimism” about positive results from political participation is crucial and can determine the success of the campaign itself. Professional campaigners describe opponents as “dark, depressing, filled with ominous observations and forecasting a dire future.” They know this erodes their opponent’s ability to build a grassroots team of supporters.
Ronald Reagan was the master at turning negativism into a positive. When asked in 1984 if, at 74, he was “too old” to run for president, he flipped the question on 56-year-old Walter Mondale saying, “I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent's youth and inexperience.” Reagan’s campaign theme that year was "It's Morning Again in America." His advertisements proclaimed America was "Prouder, Stronger, and Better" as a result of conservative policies.
“Optimism was just such a natural characteristic of Ronald Reagan that it was implicit in everything we did,” said Ed Meese, early campaign chair and eventual attorney general under Reagan. “He did this subtly by his own manner, by the ideas he projected and by his talks in which he expressed his confidence in the American people.”
Reagan set the precedent. Ever since, the conservative leader is whomever can capture the optimistic voice. Consider these two Idaho examples:
Idaho Gov. Brad Little: “I’m working to defend our shared values and make Idaho as strong as possible. We’ve accomplished a lot, but there’s more we can do. Together, we will continue to help Idaho lead the nation in job growth and economic opportunity.”
Idaho Republican Chair Dorothy Moon: “It’s easy to feel under siege: Big Tech censors conservatives but inundates our homes with child pornography. ... Big Ag sells their commodities to China but demands taxpayers give socialist subsidies that destroy local farmers.”
Both governor and party chair lead their political party, one on policy, the other in grassroots organizing. But knowing how essential it is to advance a positive, optimistic message, one can understand why the governor pulled 149,000 votes to win the Republican primary earlier this year, yet Moon drew 40,000 fewer votes and lost the party’s nomination for secretary of state.
Pundits say this year’s general election will be about inflation and abortion. No. This year’s election will be about balanced household budgets and protected life and freedom. Idahoans will participate, will donate, will vote, based on which candidates represent this path forward.
For conservatives the temptation is always to dwell on how bad things are. But we have a name for the conservative candidate who optimistically offers a better future: the election winner.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.