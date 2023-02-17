Trent Clark

Rarely is “doing the right thing” so clear and easy. But thanks to State Sens. Kevin Cook and Rick Just, Idaho stands ready to do an elegant, brilliantly simple yet very necessary thing ... with the only opposition being evil incarnate.

With the help of legal experts at the National Council on Sexual Exploitation, the senators drafted the Parental Rights Protection of Minors Act. The bill’s effect is simple: When a smartphone is sold to a minor child in Idaho, the porn filter is switched "on” and the disabling passcode given to the parent or guardian.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is chair of Idaho Families Inc., formerly United Families Idaho, a statewide organization advocating for policy that supports and defends the institution of family.

