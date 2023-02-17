Rarely is “doing the right thing” so clear and easy. But thanks to State Sens. Kevin Cook and Rick Just, Idaho stands ready to do an elegant, brilliantly simple yet very necessary thing ... with the only opposition being evil incarnate.
With the help of legal experts at the National Council on Sexual Exploitation, the senators drafted the Parental Rights Protection of Minors Act. The bill’s effect is simple: When a smartphone is sold to a minor child in Idaho, the porn filter is switched "on” and the disabling passcode given to the parent or guardian.
The need for this is undisputed. That is why showing porn to children is already illegal. But clinical psychologists are ringing five alarms over a skyrocketing increase in underage porn viewership.
Highly addictive pornography has been called the new epidemic drug (fightthenewdrug.org). Concrete data links it to severe behavioral and psychological damage, including (but not limited to): a) distorted views of human sexuality, b) clouded wrong/right judgement of sexual violence, c) misogynistic attitudes and d) body-shaming to a norm of “porn models.” And that is just a partial list.
Add the jaw-dropping discovery that, post-COVID, the hours teenagers in the United States spend on smartphones or personal internet devices doubled. Sixty-two percent of American youth, teenagers ages 14 to 17, now spend over four hours each day looking at their phones. Phones now occupy their eyes more than school, libraries, teachers, flat-screen TVs or even gaming consoles. Sadly, for too many kids, they will spend more time on phones than with parents or friends.
And on those phones, they become prey to the most advanced psycho-stimulative and subliminal advertising employed by the world’s now $97 billion porn industry. They will see images that are demeaning, abusive, and violent. They will be immersed in a world where the virtues of empathy, compassion, self-restraint and fidelity are either absent, or worse, ridiculed.
The senators’ bill relies on the same logic that explains why there is a “safety” on all firearms. Gun manufacturers universally include a “safety” so customers can keep themselves safe. When the law recognized this fact, it created a “duty of care.” Since the manufacturer’s “safety” is on by default, removing the safety when selling a firearm to a customer violates a “duty of care.”
“Duty of care” is “a legal obligation ... requiring adherence to a standard of reasonable care while performing any acts that could foreseeably harm others.”
Just like gun manufacturers, the makers of smartphones universally now support software that, when switched on, makes access to porn hard for the most tech-savvy and, for 98 percent of teenagers, impossible. The marketplace demands these filters be upgraded periodically to block any new workarounds.
In fact, most cellular service providers in Idaho offer free filtering switches providing “four-way” protection: blocking porn apps from download onto the phone, not allowing porn across the service provider’s network, and then blocking an ever-updated list of known porn addresses and refusing to display pages that fail tests for objectionable content.
Simply by recognizing in law that all cellphones are made with that safety available, Senators Cook and Just create a “duty of care” that puts parents back in control. It is genius.
So who opposes this? The manufacturers of cellphones are already in compliance. Service providers already offer free porn-blocking software. The only powerful economic interests who lose are the purveyors of porn to children, who lose highly lucrative, young and impressionable eyeballs.
Of course, there is a lobby in Boise who keeps their funders secret. They rate this measure a whopping “NEGATIVE FIVE” against freedom. Their analysis ignores the freedom of parents to choose who educates their kids, a freedom they tout elsewhere when advocating to end free local public schools.
One wonders who is paying to kill the Parental Rights Protection of Minors Act.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is chair of Idaho Families Inc., formerly United Families Idaho, a statewide organization advocating for policy that supports and defends the institution of family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.