Cult of personality has no place in America’s constitutional republic. It is idolatry to either worship or vilify politicians. What matters is policy and approach. Everyone familiar with presidential transitions knows that the Aug. 8, 2022, raid on Mar-a-Lago was a sad departure from this principle.

Thirty agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation entered the home of the 45th president of the United States and executed a search warrant for classified White House documents, supposedly “illegally” in the possession of the former president. This crime’s premise is preposterous.

Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.

