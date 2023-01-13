Cult of personality has no place in America’s constitutional republic. It is idolatry to either worship or vilify politicians. What matters is policy and approach. Everyone familiar with presidential transitions knows that the Aug. 8, 2022, raid on Mar-a-Lago was a sad departure from this principle.
Thirty agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation entered the home of the 45th president of the United States and executed a search warrant for classified White House documents, supposedly “illegally” in the possession of the former president. This crime’s premise is preposterous.
Stealing of state secrets by a former president isn’t “a thing.” Here are three reasons why:
One: Former presidents do not have “security clearance,” they simply are not covered by the law that restricts access to state secrets. The Code of Federal Regulations (31 CFR § 2.2) governs classification and limits access to only the “need to know.” Subparagraph (a)(3) of that regulation provides a waiver of “need to know” for anyone who has “served as President or Vice President.” This waiver is only denied when the successor president is being an enormous horse’s behind.
Two: What is and isn’t a “state secret” can be ambiguous, and former presidents have a lot to say about whether a classified document even exists. How do I know this?
In 1988, I was asked by Reagan White House Chief of Staff Ken Duberstein to assist with speechwriting on topics related to agriculture, public lands, and energy. It was assumed neither Bush nor Dukakis would retain Reagan’s speechwriting team. By August of 1988 the White House communications office was getting sparse as staff found other jobs.
The great Peggy Noonan, among Reagan’s top speech writers, had already left. Duberstein turned to allies on Capitol Hill to draft routine and ceremonial messages needed in the waning days of President Reagan’s term. I scratched out several short pieces, making them as “Reaganesque” as I could. One celebrated the opening of a new restroom at the Manassas Battlefield Park in Virginia.
Another draft I was asked to work on addressed the Superconducting Supercollider, a massive Department of Energy project coveted once by the Idaho National Lab. My submitted first version for the president was uncontroversial and bland, based on his previous remarks. But it was rejected by Department of Energy reviewers. Their reasons were marked “classified.”
The question was “would President Reagan keep the draft for inclusion in his presidential papers?” That question would be answered by Duberstein and others working for the president out of his Santa Barbara residence, and I was instructed to send all my finished and unfinished work there. This included the “classified” comments on the Supercollider. The whole project was probably “trash-canned,” but that would be a Reagan decision, not a National Archives decision.
Three: While working on Capitol Hill I staffed Senator Symms of Idaho on a Presidential Libraries Act of 1986 (P.L. 99-323). That law curbed how grandiose new presidential libraries could be. The law works hand-in-hand with private presidential library foundations mostly controlled by the former president.
The law even grants private presidential foundations space in each president’s library. The square footage is capped to limit taxpayer expense, but additional space can be funded by the foundation.
The 1986 Act also included a provision for “sensitive compartmented information facilities” (SCIFs) to be built. The National Archives reports over 30 million classified pages currently stored at presidential libraries, a trove largely controlled by whether presidential foundations fund larger SCIFs. As funders, all former presidents and their foundations have a huge say on what makes it into those archives.
This entire process relies on one in-coming administration working amiably to preserve the legacy of the previous administration. The feud over Mar-a-Lago is what you get when politics becomes about personality, and not about what is right for “We, the People.”
Trent Clark lives in Soda Springs and malts barley for a living. In 1988, he served as the “Chief Environmental Economist” on the Republican staff of the Joint Economic Committee of Congress.
