Dorothy Moon

The most radically liberal politicians in America run for office under the protection of nonpartisanship. Once in office, these same “unaligned” officials raise money for the Democrat Party and push extreme policies that harm small businesses and working people.

Decades ago, Progressives pushed for “nonpartisan” municipal elections. Their theory was simple: municipal government exists to provide services; political affiliation is immaterial to one’s ability to administer and provide services.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

