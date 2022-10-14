Next week Southeast Idaho will play host to Rob Lett, one of the nation’s most articulate “myth-busters.” Few people on the national stage today can dismantle the myth of “the great party switch” more convincingly than Mr. Lett, and Idaho Republicans desperately need that refresher right now.
What is the great “party switch myth?” Dan O’Donnell, editor of Common Sense Central and host of WISN’s Wisconsin Right Now, explains it this way:
“When faced with the sobering reality that Democrats supported slavery, started the Civil War when the abolitionist Republican Party won the Presidency, established the Ku Klux Klan to brutalize newly freed slaves and keep them from voting, opposed the Civil Rights Movement, modern-day liberals reflexively perpetuate the rather pernicious myth — that the racist southern Democrats of the 1950s and 1960s became Republicans, leading to the so-called ‘switch’ of the parties.”
O’Donnell concludes his summary, noting, “This is as ridiculous as it is easily debunked.”
Any student of history knows that ending slavery was the single, over-arching and driving force creating the Republican Party. The Party’s name was coined by Horace Greeley to describe the union of disaffected anti-slavery Whigs and Democrats joining the fiercely abolitionist Free Soil Party. John C. Fremont, the first Republican Presidential candidate, ran on a ticket to end slavery and to empower women in American politics.
Fremont’s wife, Jessie Benton, daughter of Missouri’s U.S. Senator, became the first Presidential candidate’s spouse to travel the whistle-stop circuit decrying the “twin barbarisms of slavery and polygamy” as she campaigned for her husband. At the first Republican Presidential Convention in American history, the anti-slave crowd chanted, “Fremont, and Jessie too!”
Democrats, for their part, would effectively block women’s suffrage for the next half-century, and would oppose extending the full expression of the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights to all Americans, regardless of race, for the next 108 years.
Yes, Republicans made mistakes. The Goldwater “Southern Strategy” was designed to co-opt the issue of “states’ rights” to steal the political wind of the racist George Wallace. But Goldwater, along with his protégé Ronald Reagan, never hid their disdain for the racist Wallace, and exclusively focused their rhetoric on limiting the power of Washington, D.C.
There’s no denying the southern strategy confused the Republican pro-civil rights message. The landmark 1964 Civil Rights Act still drew a bigger percentage of congressional Republicans than Democrats, especially in the Senate. But cozying up to segregationist southerners cost the party some prominent supporters, among them a Brooklyn Dodgers baseball player named Jackie Robinson.
But it says much that Robinson campaigned in 1960 for the Republican candidate for president, having found Democratic presidential candidate John F. Kennedy “insincere” in his tepid support for civil rights.
It is that lack of “sincerity” that clear thinkers like Rob Lett have exposed. The politicians now claiming to be all about “democratic freedoms” are the first to trash “economic freedoms.” But even socialist college professors will tell you political and economic freedoms are inherently connected.
Rob Lett asks questions cutting through political smoke and mirrors, challenging left-leaning anti-racists: “Where are your results?” “Why did it take a Republican President to drop Black unemployment to its lowest level in history?” “Why tolerate an abortion policy heavily biased against African American babies?” “Why trash the Second Amendment rights of those living in high-crime cities?”
The Republican Party was founded on the idea that our Constitution didn’t “grant” rights, it recognized a condition of freedom that belongs to humanity inherently, bestowed by our Creator (if you so believe) or by nature (if your belief system worships the “null” hypothesis).
It is past time for Idaho Republicans to remind themselves that civil (“Constitutional,” “human”) rights are the Party’s greatest legacy. Inviting Rob Lett to deliver the party's Southeast Idaho election rally keynote was a great idea.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.