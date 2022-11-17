Our country has devolved into a gerontocracy — a nation run by old people — it’s fair to question whether this is good for America. Being a senior citizen on Medicare, I am somewhat qualified to pick on geezers. At 67, my energy level and focus have begun to wane, and contemplating a future at 80 has me wanting to shake, rattle and roll…down the stairs.
At the top of the political food chain, I was relieved when Joe Biden vanquished Donald Trump. One could write an encyclopedia about why that was good for the world, but the notion Biden should run for a second term is a non-starter. If he ran and won, Biden would be 82 on Inauguration Day, and 86 if he survived another four years. The president is not aging well — not a surprise given the tragedies he has endured and the stress of the presidency. For the country’s sake, I hope he has the clarity of mind to forgo seeking a second term.
Trump has already declared that he is running for president again. He would be 78 at inauguration if successful. Besides being an elderly criminal facing potential charges, America doesn’t need 4 more years of egotistic dysfunction and power abuse. The announcement smacks of desperation to stave off federal criminal indictments. Then again, if Trump’s memory doesn’t fail him he could make good on all the promises from his first campaign that never materialized, like a fair, affordable health care system.
It appears that a Democrat has won a Congressional seat in Alaska that had been held by Republicans for 50 years — clarification, it was actually held by the same Republican for 5 decades. We need term limits and age restrictions on our politicians, government officials and life-time appointed members of the Supreme Court. How do we get there?
Consider a smattering of the fossils we have plying the halls of power in Washington D.C. Senator Chuck Grassley is 89, Nancy Pelosi is 82, Mitch McConnell is 80 and Senator James Risch is 79. Senator Dianne Feinstein is 89, and the San Francisco Chronicle published a recent story asserting Feinstein is “mentally unfit to serve.” Grassley, at 89, just won re-election to another six years. All of these politicians will be wearing Depends before they leave office if that isn’t already the case.
It’s a safe bet Congress won’t voluntarily work to amend the Constitution or laws to install age and/or term limits. The only time politicians (including Idaho’s) aggressively advocate for term limits is before they are first elected to office.
Some argue the voters can impose term limits by throwing the bumbs out. It almost never happens — the power of incumbency is extraordinarily difficult to overcome. Having someone serve indefinitely may increase their ability to direct programs and money to their state, but that pork barrel activity is part of what contributes to our swollen Federal government.
The U.S. Constitution requires office holders to be 35 to serve as president, 30 for senators and 25 for representatives, but there is no limit on the age or length of service except for the subsequently enacted president’s two term limit. When those young gents drafted the Constitution, the average American life expectancy was under 40 years; lifespans have since doubled.
Yes, there are wise people who are still robust at 80, but we usually talk about them with wonder because they are the exception, not the norm. Decrepit people in politics remind me of athletes who fail to recognize when it is time to step down. Everyone on the sidelines can see the painful descent, but is it good for team America?
Citizens, and particularly young voters, should advocate for term and age limits for service in the Federal government. Visit the website at termlimits.com. to consider ways to make your voice heard. The organization states: “We are the voice of the American citizen. We want a government of the people, by the people, and for the people — not a ruling class….”
New voters proved in the midterms that they can impact election outcomes. The country needs their activism to obtain reasonable age and term limitations upon career politicians whose lifespans equate to a last gasp election cycle.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
