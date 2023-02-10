Dorothy Moon

A consistent theme in the Left's push for power has been their attempts to remake election processes. No-fault absentee voting. "Nonpartisan" redistricting commissions. Drop boxes. Noncitizen voting. Now, their latest push for ranked choice voting.

The Framers of our Constitution grounded our elections on a simple principle: one person, one vote. Each voter chooses one candidate, and the winner secures the plurality of votes. Conversely, in ranked choice voting (RCV) voters rank the candidates on the ballot, from their first to last choice. Votes are then tabulated in rounds. In the first round, all first choices are tabulated. If no candidate wins a 50 percent majority in round one, then the lowest vote-getter is dropped and ballots who listed that candidate in the first-choice slot are re-cast for their second-choice candidate. The process continues until one candidate exceeds 50 percent and a winner is declared. 

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government. 

