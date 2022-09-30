My soul is in mortal danger. I may have lied not “a little white lie,” but a solemn false witness, coming from deep in my soul, hand over my heart, proclaimed in loud voice, not just once, but possibly as many as 30,708 times. I have sworn this nation is “indivisible.”

Evidence of the lie is everywhere: in literature, entertainment, sports, politics and social media. How are we not divided? The division isn’t trivial, not over vanilla or chocolate, boxers or briefs. We’re divided over the most basic question: What is the truth and how do we know it?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.