My soul is in mortal danger. I may have lied not “a little white lie,” but a solemn false witness, coming from deep in my soul, hand over my heart, proclaimed in loud voice, not just once, but possibly as many as 30,708 times. I have sworn this nation is “indivisible.”
Evidence of the lie is everywhere: in literature, entertainment, sports, politics and social media. How are we not divided? The division isn’t trivial, not over vanilla or chocolate, boxers or briefs. We’re divided over the most basic question: What is the truth and how do we know it?
Fortune 500 companies, especially those dependent on “public opinion,” gather objective data on “Where does the public look for truth?” To answer this, a statistical analysis is done on “Who is seen as credible?” Interesting names rise and fall on that list: C. Everett Koop, anti-tobacco Surgeon General; a much younger Anthony Fauci, the nation’s bird flu and Ebola guru; Barbara Bush, First Lady and mother of Jeb and George “W.”
Ford Executive Lee Iacocca, popularizer of the Mustang, appeared briefly after publishing his biography. Apple Founder Steve Jobs skyrocketed up posthumously after being featured in many “life sketches.”
But at present nothing and nobody in American culture comes even close to beating the current king of the list. That “font of truth” is the leading three non-paid-ad hits on Google, topping the “credibility” ranking every month for seven years running. The only thing poised to bump it from the top spot: the top three hits on Duck-Duck-Go.
To see how this is problematic, try this experiment: type into Google this question “Is Donald Trump a liar?” Note the top three non-paid-ad answers. Now type “Is Joe Biden a liar?” See how Google answers. What you discover is that Google, as wise and all-knowing as it/she/he is, is fickle and gives different answers that tend to reinforce pre-existing prejudices.
This hasn’t bothered me much until recently. Most Americans, I thought, would recognize Google’s fickleness and “re-phrase” their questions to get a well-rounded view. But recent events cast doubt on this assumption. You can’t Google questions that never arise in your world. And Americans are beginning to live in two different economic worlds: the material economy and the tariff economy.
The material economy is where stuff comes from; where things are made, where wealth is “born.” It is where salaries and wages are derived from growing, mining, recycling, manufacturing or generating the physical, tangible necessities of life, including food, clothing, housing and energy.
The tariff economy is what makes everything better, faster, more reliable and more available. It is the world of finance and insurance, health care and advertising, education and government. It doesn’t smelt iron, but performs the Environmental Impact Statement needed to mine ore. It doesn’t make Big Macs, but packages and advertises them to become the top selling meat-inside-bread in the world.
Economists have observed that these economies behave differently. One depends on skilled tradesmen and blue-collar labor, the other more on college-degreed professionals. One dominates the heartland of America, the other the coastal mega-cities. One can easily be destroyed by escalating prices that create a profit vs. cost pinch. The other will collect its percent no matter what the price of goods.
And that was the revelation. Inflation is a problem for everyone. An irritating inconvenience to the tariff economy. Deadly to the material economy. Polling is showing this, easily mistaken for a simple red versus blue divide, it is much deeper and more persistent than partisan “leaning” would explain.
Google doesn’t answer “How do we solve inflation?” for people who don’t ask about inflation. As America finds itself with two different economic realities, “truth” for one may not be “truth” for another. Google is not helping to mend this divide; it is only exaggerating it.
And if America has two different “truths,” are we really “One Nation under God, indivisible?”
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
