Trent Clark

Should Idaho choose its 2024 Republican Presidential nominee by caucusing on the first Saturday in March, or through a Primary conducted on the 3rd Tuesday of May? And what is the difference? 

In 2024, with a Democrat in the White House, the Republican convention will be in mid-July. The Secret Service, who must clear Idaho’s 32 delegates, asks for 90 days advance notice. Not knowing until May is a challenge. 

Trent Clark of Soda Springs has served on internal biomedical ethics panels for Pfizer, Pharmacia-Upjohn and Bayer.

