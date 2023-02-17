Recently I came across a piece in the Wall Street Journal, “Ukraine War Moves ‘Doomsday Clock’ 10 Seconds Closer to Midnight.” The article contained hyperbolic claims from the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists to the effect that the world is now closer to annihilation than at any time since the invention of the “Doomsday Clock” at the dawn of the nuclear age, in the 1940s.

According to the BAS, we currently find ourselves closer than ever to the brink of extinction due to the situation in Ukraine, the proliferation of nuclear weapons, future pandemics and climate change.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. His writing on Substack, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

