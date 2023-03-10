Small of stature and soft spoken, former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was not an imposing figure. Rarely did he grab headlines in a way that politicians seem to strive for today. His reputation was impeccable, his character unimpeachable. Batt, who died March 4 on his 96th birthday, leaves a legacy that is something of a paradox.
Imagine becoming the governor of a state you have served in one capacity or another for three decades. That was Phil Batt. He had served in the Idaho Legislature, on the state transportation board and as lieutenant governor before his election to Idaho’s highest office in 1994. He will be remembered for each of the offices he held, certainly, but the period of his political service that will be appear in future histories of the Gem State as being pivotal will not come from his time as a strong-arming governor (he wasn’t one) or as an ambitious ladder climber (his ambition was never a fault; in fact he didn’t run for a second gubernatorial term). The period of his service that will be remembered as pivotal will be a short period of time from January 1991 and April 1993 when Batt served as the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party.
It was a crucial time for Idaho Republicans. We forget that Idaho once elected Democrats to statewide office. At the time of Batt’s chairmanship, Idaho Democrats held the governorship, controller’s office, the first and second district congressional seats and had set a high-water mark for the number of Democrats in the state senate.
In 1986, the Republican Party had suffered an embarrassing number of defeats, particularly of conservative members of the Legislature who lost in primaries. The upstart Democrat in the second congressional district, Richard Stallings, won re-election, making it even harder for Republicans to regain the seat. Cecil Andrus had been once again elected to the governorship and appeared ready to run for a fourth term in 1990. But there were cracks on the surface of the Democratic Party for those really looking. The party was without a strong bench of potential candidates. The years of Frank Church, John Evans and Andrus would be coming to an end. Idaho had become a right-to-work state costing Democrats crucial union support. The Republicans had a prime opportunity to not only return to statewide dominance but to do something that they hadn’t been able to do since before the days of the New Deal — make the Democrats irrelevant in state politics.
Journalist Randy Stapilus refers to Idaho’s current partisan environment as the “stuck pendulum.” It has swung so far to the right that it remains there and will for the foreseeable future. The moment the pendulum began moving to the right may have been in 1980 with the defeat of Church, but the pivotal moment following the 1990 election when Batt rose to lead the Republican party gave the pendulum momentum.
Was Batt a successful state party chairman? You decide. In 1992, Republicans took back the second district congressional seat; in 1994, they did the same with the first district seat; with Andrus exiting the political stage in 1994, Republicans took the governorship and have held it ever since (just as they have both U.S. Senate seats since 1980); and, the state Legislature slowly became more conservative as Republicans knocked off Democrats one-by-one until they held what is now a supermajority. Perhaps the question should be what might have happened had Batt not seen those superficial cracks that signaled a Democratic party in decline. Had Batt not been a successful chairman, would the “stuck pendulum” be holding? Would he have ever been elected governor at all?
The irony of Batt’s chairmanship having such a monumental impact on the partisan tilt of the state is that in recent years when the Republican party began the experiment in far-right politics that brought us dangerous attitudes about the people’s role in their own governance, the human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and the right of militias to bear arms in public parades, Batt had become the voice of reason among Republicans. Unfortunately, not too many have been listening.
Batt had long been a supporter of the Add the Words campaign to include “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in the Idaho Human Rights Act. He was one of few former or current Republican leaders willing to take this position. He sponsored the bill that created the Idaho Human Rights Commission as a legislator. A new education building at the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights will bear his name due in part to his gubernatorial tenure coinciding with the rise of hate groups in north Idaho. Batt understood the importance of ridding this state of that scourge and worked with secular organizations, faith-based groups and localities toward that end.
Teaming up with a Democrat in Andrus to maintain a 1995 agreement that would keep nuclear waste from traveling into and being stored in southern Idaho speaks to what making a commitment meant to the former governor. Even if it meant making a friend in a one-time foe. Even if it meant bucking his own party — the party he was instrumental in building.
Sometimes politics makes for these paradoxical legacies. It seems the unassuming onion farmer from Wilder was made for such things.
Tara Rowe is an independent historian and scholar who frequently writes commentary on Idaho history and politics. Her historical research includes contributing to the anthology "Idaho’s Place: A New History of the Gem State” and a forthcoming work on women in Idaho coinciding with the centennial of women’s suffrage. She is writing a biography of former Idaho congressman Richard Stallings. She is an Idaho State University alumna and resides in Twin Falls.
