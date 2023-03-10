Small of stature and soft spoken, former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was not an imposing figure. Rarely did he grab headlines in a way that politicians seem to strive for today. His reputation was impeccable, his character unimpeachable. Batt, who died March 4 on his 96th birthday, leaves a legacy that is something of a paradox.

Imagine becoming the governor of a state you have served in one capacity or another for three decades. That was Phil Batt. He had served in the Idaho Legislature, on the state transportation board and as lieutenant governor before his election to Idaho’s highest office in 1994. He will be remembered for each of the offices he held, certainly, but the period of his political service that will be appear in future histories of the Gem State as being pivotal will not come from his time as a strong-arming governor (he wasn’t one) or as an ambitious ladder climber (his ambition was never a fault; in fact he didn’t run for a second gubernatorial term). The period of his service that will be remembered as pivotal will be a short period of time from January 1991 and April 1993 when Batt served as the chairman of the Idaho Republican Party.

Tara Rowe is an independent historian and scholar who frequently writes commentary on Idaho history and politics. Her historical research includes contributing to the anthology "Idaho’s Place: A New History of the Gem State” and a forthcoming work on women in Idaho coinciding with the centennial of women’s suffrage. She is writing a biography of former Idaho congressman Richard Stallings. She is an Idaho State University alumna and resides in Twin Falls.

