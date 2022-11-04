Trent Clark

Trent Clark

America has no King. Former Attorney General John Ashcroft would add “except Jesus.” His exception should not offend. Most who believe in Jesus agree with Ashcroft. For everyone else the set of “all Kings of America” is empty, which also works as a starting premise.

America’s rejection of kings is our defining advantage. Our nation was conceived in defiant refusal to serve as compliant drones scurrying about at the whims of a pampered monarch. We tipped the historic power pyramid upside down, declaring through the pen of Thomas Jefferson that “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed."

