There is no dearth of evidence for the proposition that we are currently the most emotionally/physically frail and psychologically dysfunctional society to ever exist. If one were to invent a time machine capable of sending contemporary Americans back to the frontier days for a week or so, my guess is that not a lot of them would be around for the return trip. We are too soft for hard times.

In a way, a travel-to-hard-times device does exist. It's known as an airline flight to the third world. See how obsessions with triggers, microaggressions, safe spaces and equity play in places where triggers are attached to Kalashnikovs, macroaggressions rule, there are no safe spaces and the only equity is in misery and death.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. His writing on Substack, “Howlin’ at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

