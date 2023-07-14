Martin Hackworth NEW

I’m occasionally asked about my opinions concerning the potential dangers of artificial intelligence, or AI, as it’s commonly known. While I do not consider myself any sort of particular expert in the field of AI, I did spend 16 years working in the computing industry as an operator and a programmer. This, mind you, was a long time ago — from 1974 to 1988, to be exact. But as a guy who actually wrote a compiler in hexadecimal code once, I guess I know a little about programming.

My general reaction to the “menace” of AI is a yawn. I’d hate to be wrong about this, but I don’t think I am. The wailing and gnashing of teeth surrounding this issue takes me back to the Y2K millennium scare. As things now stand, I think that it’s much ado about nothing.

Associated Press and Idaho Press Club-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding bicycles and motorcycles, arranging and playing music. Follow him on Twitter @MartinHackworth.

