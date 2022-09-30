I hesitated to write another lawyer tribute as my profession has been rapidly losing its old guard, but felt that I couldn’t let Mark Nye’s passing go by without a few observations.
Law is a tough profession and it is easy to make enemies in the heat of conflict. Mark Nye and I butted heads early on in my legal career. I’ll spare you the details, but we got off to a rocky start. I was asked by an inside friend at Mark’s law firm what I had done to make him so mad. Suffice it to say we had a strong professional disagreement.
I assumed for years after our initial encounter that dealing with Mark would be difficult. However, we quickly moved past that, and I enjoyed working with him as we resolved various legal matters. Mark was another consummate professional in his dealings although hard to read (not a bad trait to have in your lawyer).
Before I became an attorney, Mark had won a smashing victory from a jury for my beloved uncle Matt — the man had legal talent complimented by his dry, quirky wit.
After some years, I found myself mediating a case for his law firm. I had not accepted that my aging eyes were going crapola on me, and I was struggling to read fine print in a document Mark provided. Ever observant, he quietly handed me his reading glasses with an eyebrow-cocked smile; I appreciated his kindness.
As the years passed, I had a chance to observe Mark’s charitable work in the public sphere. He was a catalyst during an Idaho State University campaign to raise endowment funds for the university. ISU has always been dear to my heart, but it surprised me that Mark, not being an alumnus, worked tirelessly on that campaign. When I heard the goal they set I thought they were bonkers and doomed for failure.
The ISU Foundation smashed their multimillion-dollar goal, and when asked what brought about this phenomenal success, paraphrasing, Mark modestly said, we didn’t do anything unusual, we just asked people to consider helping. I appreciated the understated way he made that observation.
Over the years, I continued to observe Mark and his wife, Eva, working to help our community. Eva was a professional force on the Pocatello City Council — an example of gracious civility; Mark and Eva were a power couple who made public service a calling.
After retiring from law, Mark continued helping others through his service in the Idaho State Legislature. He was a Democrat, and I respect these rare birds who run for office in a state whose politics are redder than sangria. By all accounts, Mark was good at reaching across the aisle seeking to improve life for Idahoans. Most Americans would like more of that problem solving applied in our politics.
Mark Nye apparently struggled with illness for some time before his death. Several incidents have been reported to me where Mark reached out to extend encouragement and support to others while he was ill.
I received an email (out of the blue) some months past from Mark that complimented me regarding efforts we had undertaken to create and expand public art. His kind words were thoughtful, but I was not aware he was ill and did not respond to his message. I should have thanked that talented Nye guy for his family’s service and charity to Pocatello and the state of Idaho.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
