I want to express my deep appreciation to the voters of District 29 for electing me to the Idaho Senate and trusting me to represent this community’s interests at the Capitol. This was a long and bruising campaign. My time at West Point and in the military taught me that no worthwhile achievement is accomplished alone. And so it is with this election.
Tuesday’s election was possible because of the hard work and support I received from friends, family, and volunteers who were willing to donate their time, money, and talent. Whether it was hosting house parties, knocking doors, making phone calls, displaying signs at their homes, or helping in some other way, I was the recipient of the best this community has to offer. That help came from Democrats, Republicans, and people who simply don’t affiliate with any political party. Thank you. I couldn’t have done it without you.
I come to this role with experience in the Idaho House. I am grateful to have the chance to serve in the position held by the late Senator Mark Nye. He was a mentor and friend of mine. While I will serve as Pocatello’s senator in my own way, there will be many aspects of Mark’s service that will influence how I do the job.
I will work with both Republicans and Democrats in the house and senate. Bipartisanship is badly needed in Idaho right now. In this election, the voters of District 29 soundly rejected the right wing extremism that has taken hold in other parts of Idaho and across the country. Instead, Pocatello voters made it clear that our community seeks answers and solutions to the real problems that we face: supporting and funding public education, ensuring safe and affordable housing, providing property tax relief, and protecting our public lands and water. The people of Pocatello want somebody who works well with others to find solutions to our everyday challenges, not somebody who seeks out controversy and conflict.
I will continue to be a strong advocate for public education. That’s why I co-sponsored Governor Little’s proposal to increase our K-12 public education budget by $330 million and our higher education budget by another $80 million. But we simply can’t stop there. Idaho’s public education system will be under attack this legislative session by those who promote a voucher system that will starve our local schools of the funding they depend upon to provide students with the quality education they deserve. Instead, a voucher system will send those dollars to private schools, religious schools, and home schools.
I will also continue to fight extremism in our state. We cannot allow extremist politics, white nationalism, or any of its variations to gain a stronger foothold here. Idaho is too great for that. We must overcome those extremist positions before they take hold in our communities. This will not be easy and comes with a price. My efforts over the last few years to identify and fight back against extremism is why tens of thousands of dollars were spent against me in this election by extremist groups from back East and north Idaho. Those hateful messages were filled with lies, twisted logic, and unwarranted attacks. They filled your mailboxes and your online ads, and showed up in your text messages. But the people of Pocatello recognized it for what it was because they know me.
I promise to continue to be a rational and reasonable voice for Pocatello. My focus will be on addressing the issues that matter in your lives. For example, in past sessions, I have been a primary co-sponsor of legislation that increased protections for victims of child sexual abuse, increased protections for the elderly and disabled under the Idaho Consumer Protection Act, and streamlined the settlement process for workers’ compensation cases.
My focus is, and always will be, on making your lives better. We don’t need legislation that tries to divide us when we face real problems that make your lives harder. There are practical solutions to many of our problems and, by working together in Boise, we can better the lives of our friends, family, and neighbors. That’s what I intend to do. That will be my focus.
As your state senator, I am proud to represent our entire community. Regardless of your politics, religion, or identity, I will collaborate with legislators for you, press for change where it’s needed, and preserve the legacy of independence and freedom that’s at the core of Idaho’s values. I believe that, if we stand together in support of working families, seek new paths forward, and look to the future, we’ll keep bettering this place we call home.
James Ruchti is a Democratic state legislator from Pocatello.
