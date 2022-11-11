James Ruchti

Rep. James Ruchti

I want to express my deep appreciation to the voters of District 29 for electing me to the Idaho Senate and trusting me to represent this community’s interests at the Capitol. This was a long and bruising campaign. My time at West Point and in the military taught me that no worthwhile achievement is accomplished alone. And so it is with this election.

Tuesday’s election was possible because of the hard work and support I received from friends, family, and volunteers who were willing to donate their time, money, and talent. Whether it was hosting house parties, knocking doors, making phone calls, displaying signs at their homes, or helping in some other way, I was the recipient of the best this community has to offer. That help came from Democrats, Republicans, and people who simply don’t affiliate with any political party. Thank you. I couldn’t have done it without you.

