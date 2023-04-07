Over the last few years Idaho GOP formulated legislation has moved toward power over we the people instead of governance with we the people. Is Idaho becoming an authoritarian state with Taliban symptoms? Some authoritarian legislation in my list did not pass or was vetoed in 2023 but remains politically alive.
For example Idaho legislation has targeted transgender people, a tiny portion of the population, in ways to humiliate or disenfranchise them from participating in society. The bathroom bill (2023 SB1100) implies that students will be paid to look into other student underpants for gender checks. Trans athletes are banned from sports (2020 HB500). Will the government banned-book inspection team check Pocatello school and public libraries, block parents from choosing reading material for their children and criminalize librarians (2023 HB314, SB1187 and 1188)? Will Idaho women be officially designated as livestock, cows if you will, and doctors criminalized around reproductive health (2022 SB1309, 1358; 2023 HB242)? Is history and diversity learning being stomped out of Idaho education (2021 HB377)? Will Idaho tax dollars fund private religious schools (2023 SB1038)? Will private armed militias enforce Idaho ideology (2023 SB1056)? Will parents be denied control of their children’s healthcare (2023 HB71)? Will COVID vaccinations be criminalized (2023 HB69 and 154)? Will Idaho citizens be denied participation in referendum legislation (2023 SJR101)? Will conservative Republican principles, like no human influence on climate, be pushed into Idaho education standards (2022 HB716)? Will non-pure Republicans, all Democrats and liberals be required to wear a yellow armband in Idaho (Dorothy Moon implications from GOP conference)? The Idaho Legislature refuses to hear proposals to expand civil rights laws to protect sexual orientation and gender identity. Are these signs of authoritarian government? Legal challenges to Idaho authoritarian legislation will cost us taxpayers.
The Taliban is a Deobandi Islamic fundamentalist and Pashtun nationalist militant political movement in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Taliban are a movement of religious students (talib) from the Pashtun areas of eastern and southern Afghanistan who were educated in traditional Islamic schools (madrassas). The early Taliban were motivated by the suffering of the Afghan people, which they believed was being caused by the power struggles which were being waged by rival Afghan groups which were not adhering to the moral code of Islam; in their religious schools, they had been taught to believe that they should strictly adhere to Islamic law. Civil and women’s rights are largely denied. By mid-August 2021, the Taliban controlled every major city in Afghanistan. The Taliban is an authoritarian government. Idaho GOP grievances and so-called Christian nationalism action sound Taliban-like to me.
Idaho Republicans hold all state offices, hold a super-majority in the Legislature, and dominate city and county government. Idaho republicans advocate politicizing school board and other currently non-partisan elections. Idaho Republicans have a closed primary system heavily influenced by the Idaho Freedom Foundation. IFF is heavily funded by out-of-state political action groups. Is Idaho headed toward a single-party, authoritarian government with Taliban symptoms?
The 2011 Idaho Legislature passed HB 351 implementing a closed primary system. Persons who are not members of a party may not participate in the selection of that party’s nominees. Independent or third party candidates appear on the ballot only at the general election. The Take Back Idaho group and others suggest that the Idaho Republican Party has gotten so caught up in conspiracy theories and meaningless culture war issues, that they have quit being able to function as a meaningful political party. Good governance has eight major characteristics. It is participatory, consensus-oriented, accountable, transparent, responsive, effective and efficient, fair and equitable, inclusive and follows the rule of law. Our responsibility as citizens is to study issues, encourage non-extremist candidates, and vote in elections. If we don’t want extremist Taliban-like people dominating the Idaho government then we must not elect them.
Larry Gebhardt, Ph.D., is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing industry leader.
