Larry Gebhardt

Over the last few years Idaho GOP formulated legislation has moved toward power over we the people instead of governance with we the people. Is Idaho becoming an authoritarian state with Taliban symptoms? Some authoritarian legislation in my list did not pass or was vetoed in 2023 but remains politically alive.

For example Idaho legislation has targeted transgender people, a tiny portion of the population, in ways to humiliate or disenfranchise them from participating in society. The bathroom bill (2023 SB1100) implies that students will be paid to look into other student underpants for gender checks. Trans athletes are banned from sports (2020 HB500). Will the government banned-book inspection team check Pocatello school and public libraries, block parents from choosing reading material for their children and criminalize librarians (2023 HB314, SB1187 and 1188)? Will Idaho women be officially designated as livestock, cows if you will, and doctors criminalized around reproductive health (2022 SB1309, 1358; 2023 HB242)? Is history and diversity learning being stomped out of Idaho education (2021 HB377)? Will Idaho tax dollars fund private religious schools (2023 SB1038)? Will private armed militias enforce Idaho ideology (2023 SB1056)? Will parents be denied control of their children’s healthcare (2023 HB71)? Will COVID vaccinations be criminalized (2023 HB69 and 154)? Will Idaho citizens be denied participation in referendum legislation (2023 SJR101)? Will conservative Republican principles, like no human influence on climate, be pushed into Idaho education standards (2022 HB716)? Will non-pure Republicans, all Democrats and liberals be required to wear a yellow armband in Idaho (Dorothy Moon implications from GOP conference)? The Idaho Legislature refuses to hear proposals to expand civil rights laws to protect sexual orientation and gender identity. Are these signs of authoritarian government? Legal challenges to Idaho authoritarian legislation will cost us taxpayers.

Larry Gebhardt, Ph.D., is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing industry leader.

