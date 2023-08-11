How can we protect our crops from drought, cold and too much rain? How can we foster healthier, more resilient plants with deeper, stronger root systems? Healthy soil is the foundation of productive, sustainable agriculture, and now with the passage of the recent Farm Bill, farmers can get paid for managing soil health. Resilient agricultural practices reduce erosion, maximize water infiltration, improves nutrient cycling, saves money on inputs and ultimately improves the resiliency of crops.
One local farm stands as an excellent example of commitment to healthy soil and our community. In a recent podcast episode titled "Sustainable Idaho: Pesticides and Pollinators with Bowman Farms," Matt Bowman, the founder of Bowman Farms, shared his journey toward creating a sustainable personal economy through organic farming practices and a deep connection with his land and customers.
Sustainable agriculture is not just about adhering to federal standards and obtaining certifications; it's a philosophy that embraces nature's wisdom and strives to leave a positive impact on the environment. Bowman Farms, while not formally certified organic, embodies this philosophy wholeheartedly. Bowman focuses on connecting with the local community and ensuring that his practices align with his values of sustainability. Bowman expressed his philosophy, "There’s a reason I’m not certified organic. I could easily do that, but it seems unnecessary and maybe even out of the lines of where I want to go with my small farm selling only to local people. I’m trying to learn about plants. How can I (make the soil) be super healthy, super active and super-rich?"
One crucial aspect of sustainable agriculture is the responsible use of pesticides. While pesticides can offer a quick fix to combat pests, they also pose significant risks to pollinators and the overall ecosystem. Bowman Farms takes a conscientious approach to pesticide use. They engage in open communication with local agencies, tracking down regulations and understanding the potential impacts of pesticide drift. Bowman shared his insights, "Generally, these are things about temperature and wind... It’s important that the temperature is low enough and that the wind is not blowing while we are spraying.” This careful consideration of pesticide application is essential, especially when situated near highways, where the risk of accidental pesticide spread is heightened.
Matt Bowman's commitment to developing rich, healthy soil is at the core of his farming practices. By rotating crops and planting cover crops, he ensures continuous excellent soil quality. He affirmed, "Probably number one is just what is growing in the soil... beyond that understanding my own soil. Certain areas of the farm are clay and very mineral rich, so I can spread some of that clay rich soil on the surface of other beds to diversify that soil. I’m not expecting to get the maximum result in one season."
Pollinators, such as bees, are an indispensable part of sustainable agriculture. Without their help, many crops, including cucumbers grown at Bowman Farms, would not bear fruit. Understanding the significance of pollinators, Bowman takes pride in witnessing the diversity of local pollinators thriving on his land. "There are a lot of things that I grow that I never even take to market. ... They're allowed to flower and when you grow a plant flower, it's obviously supporting pollinators and it's supporting more than just honeybees, all the wild bees. ... I am well aware of the difficulties in the wider context in the world, perhaps that influences how much of a focus it is to maintain the health of the local pollinators."
The vision of sustainable agriculture comes to life through the practices of farms like Bowman Farms, and its impact has been further bolstered by the recent bipartisan farm bill. This bill, passed in December, gives farmers an economic opportunity to be paid for using cover crops, crop rotation, no till and other practices that make their soil healthier all the while sequestering carbon. This voluntary USDA program, the Greenhouse Gas Technical Assistance Provider and Third-Party Verifier Program, helps farmers participate in environmental credit markets. “American farmers know that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. This bill will help farmers improve their operations, build new revenue streams and implement climate-smart practices to safeguard our environment for the future,” Nature Conservancy stated.
Sustainable agriculture is not merely an idealistic concept; it uses pragmatic methods that create a healthy environment. Bowman Farms' dedication to sustainable practices and their relationship with pollinators exemplify the positive impact that conscious farming can have on our environment and food systems. By supporting farmers like Matt Bowman, who are leading the way toward a more sustainable and ecologically balanced future, we also recognize the importance of legislative initiatives that allow farmers to make this transition profitably. The recent farm bill helps American farmers to not only contribute to healthier soils and thriving ecosystems but also to embrace a more profitable and resilient future. The harmonious blend of sustainable practices, thriving pollinators and forward-looking policies points us toward a hopeful path where our agricultural practices and our environment can coexist in a way that benefits us all. Let us celebrate this promising development and continue to cultivate a brighter, more sustainable tomorrow.
Linda Engle earned both a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in mathematics education from the University of Colorado. Formerly an Idaho State University mathematics faculty member, she recently completed Portland State University’s graduate certificate in energy policy and management. She has been the secretary for the Portneuf Resource Council Board of Directors since 2017.
