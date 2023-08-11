How can we protect our crops from drought, cold and too much rain? How can we foster healthier, more resilient plants with deeper, stronger root systems? Healthy soil is the foundation of productive, sustainable agriculture, and now with the passage of the recent Farm Bill, farmers can get paid for managing soil health. Resilient agricultural practices reduce erosion, maximize water infiltration, improves nutrient cycling, saves money on inputs and ultimately improves the resiliency of crops.

One local farm stands as an excellent example of commitment to healthy soil and our community. In a recent podcast episode titled "Sustainable Idaho: Pesticides and Pollinators with Bowman Farms," Matt Bowman, the founder of Bowman Farms, shared his journey toward creating a sustainable personal economy through organic farming practices and a deep connection with his land and customers.

Linda Engle earned both a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and master’s degree in mathematics education from the University of Colorado. Formerly an Idaho State University mathematics faculty member, she recently completed Portland State University’s graduate certificate in energy policy and management. She has been the secretary for the Portneuf Resource Council Board of Directors since 2017.

