Dorothy Moon

Dorothy Moon

The Idaho Republican Party held our Summer State Central Committee Meeting recently in Challis and it proved to be an exceptional success. From the moment our members and guests arrived, they were greeted by the beautiful scenery of Challis, Idaho. Our host Custer County, and venue Living Waters Ranch, went above and beyond, extending their warmth and hospitality, and creating a sense of camaraderie that greatly enhanced the overall experience. From the food, to the lodging, to the fellowship, the energy on site was high the entire weekend. The positive feedback we received from both members and guests emphasizes the exceptional reception extended by the Challis community.

The weekend kicked off on Friday afternoon with our Executive Committee meeting, and followed with our Rules and Resolutions Committee meetings, chaired by our Rules Chair Brent Regan and Resolutions Chair Christy Zito. We had many rules and resolutions to get through, but both committees were incredibly effective and able to complete their business in a timely manner.

Dorothy Moon was elected to serve as the chairwoman of the Idaho Republican Party in July of 2022. Moon served three terms in the Idaho Legislature as State Representative for District 8. Moon’s career in public service has focused on the advancement of individual liberties and reducing the size and scope of government.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.