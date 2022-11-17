Martin Hackworth NEW

Martin Hackworth

Let's say that I wanted to devise a strategy for the explicit purpose of perpetually disadvantaging a group of people based on race. To make this fly, I'd create a program that was difficult to question or criticize by camouflaging it as social progress in fighting racism.

I'd call this program affirmative action. I'd sell it by promoting equity, bashing meritocracy and convincing beneficiaries that it was impossible for them to succeed on their own due to structural racism.

