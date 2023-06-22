Larry Gebhardt

The EPA was created on Dec. 2, 1970, by Republicans to protect human health and the environment. Mike Simpson is pushing to defund the EPA. If he is successful, will the Lorax and tooth fairies keep our air, water and lands clean and safe? Back in the 1960s-’70s era, conservative Republicans believed in conservation, to conserve and protect a strong ecology for a strong economy. Is the belief now about making profits and using the environment for personal rights without intentional sustainability?

Simpson’s June 17 ISJ commentary implies that puddles, ditches and streams have no value so regulation of them is bad. Recharge occurs when water seeps into the ground from all types of wetlands to replenish underground aquifers for agriculture and communities. We need recharge of the Snake River and Pocatello aquifers. We need Simpson puddles and basins to hold stormwater, prevent flooding and minimize pollution. Areas surrounding Simpson puddles, ditches and streams have vegetative buffers that can withstand dry or wet conditions and form animal habitat. Simpson and the Supreme Court don’t understand the sustainable value of wetlands.

Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing venture leader.

