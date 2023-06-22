The EPA was created on Dec. 2, 1970, by Republicans to protect human health and the environment. Mike Simpson is pushing to defund the EPA. If he is successful, will the Lorax and tooth fairies keep our air, water and lands clean and safe? Back in the 1960s-’70s era, conservative Republicans believed in conservation, to conserve and protect a strong ecology for a strong economy. Is the belief now about making profits and using the environment for personal rights without intentional sustainability?
Simpson’s June 17 ISJ commentary implies that puddles, ditches and streams have no value so regulation of them is bad. Recharge occurs when water seeps into the ground from all types of wetlands to replenish underground aquifers for agriculture and communities. We need recharge of the Snake River and Pocatello aquifers. We need Simpson puddles and basins to hold stormwater, prevent flooding and minimize pollution. Areas surrounding Simpson puddles, ditches and streams have vegetative buffers that can withstand dry or wet conditions and form animal habitat. Simpson and the Supreme Court don’t understand the sustainable value of wetlands.
Simpson laments regulation to reduce air pollution from vehicles and power plants. We know that coal, oil and gas fossil-fuels and a range of chemicals emit pollutants that foul air and water. Simpson implies we should continue these practices. The Portneuf River is cleaner as agriculture chemicals are controlled. Pocatello air is cleaner after the FMC-Astaris plant shut down. Industry is responding to climate and health issues. The U.S. power sector is transforming as the nation races to install cleaner forms of energy to reduce emissions from fossil fuels. Wind and solar generated more electricity than coal through May 2023, marking the first time renewables have outpaced the former king of American power over a five-month period. A range of new technologies reduce diesel engine emissions. Improved batteries and catalysts for ammonia fuel cells and hydrogen provide mobile power for lawn mowers to cars to over-the-road trucks. Regulations aimed at reducing emissions stimulate innovation and investment. New onshore wind now costs about $46 per megawatt-hour, while large-scale solar plants cost $45 per megawatt-hour. In comparison, new coal-fired plants cost $74 per MWh, while gas plants are $81 per MWh.
Simpson states that EPA regulations create public and government confusion and pile burdensome costs on American families. Air pollution contributed to shortening my mother’s life. U.S. life expectancy has declined to 76.4 years, the shortest it’s been in nearly two decades. Regulations that lead to better health can help reduce USA health care costs, among the highest in the world, that reached $4.3 trillion which averages to about $12,900 per person. The reasons for regulations are not confusing if one has basic science education to understand biological effects of chemicals and their pathways into the environment. Safe and plentiful water resources are threatened by natural and human factors. The EPA concentrates technical knowledge and experience to inform members of Congress like Simpson and the public, a purpose of funding for over 50 years.
My experience with the U.S. EPA has been uniformly good over a Navy submarine career followed by start-up and expansion of three commercial shipyards and work with others. I consider efforts toward a cleaner, safer environment as investments, not costs. A healthy ecology yields a strong and sustainable economy. Defunding the EPA is short-term and non-common sense thinking.
Larry Gebhardt of Pocatello is a retired Navy captain and manufacturing venture leader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.