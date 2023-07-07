Easton Eddie

Amidst the winds of progress blowing through Idaho's Magic Valley, the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project hangs in the balance, stirring both hopes for renewable energy and fears for wildlife preservation and historical heritage. Throughout four episodes of the Sustainable Idaho podcast, an array of guests from diverse backgrounds illuminate this contentious topic.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project is a proposed wind farm in Magic Valley near the Minidoka Internment Camp historical site. The project could be the largest wind farm in the country. This project proposes up to 400 wind turbines and associated infrastructure spanning 197,474 acres, with an estimated capacity of 1,000 megawatts or more. The proposed infrastructure corridors could cover a footprint of up to 2,374 acres and further disturb up to 9,114 acres.

This column is authored by Easton Eddie and based on KISU Sustainable Idaho podcasts, airing weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Easton is a Biomedical Science student at Utah Tech University. This column and the podcast are sponsored by the Portneuf Resource Council, a local nonprofit that advocates for clean water and clean energy in Southeast Idaho. To learn more, go to www.portneufresourcecouncil.org.

