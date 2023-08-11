“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” It took Donald Trump one day to violate the terms of his release pending trial for his criminal actions related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump’s online threat also violates conditions applying to his pretrial release for his other pending criminal cases for mishandling of classified documents and falsification of business records related to hush money paid to a porn star.
At the same time, the former president continues to stoke the fires of potential violence when he calls experienced federal prosecutor Jack Smith “deranged” and several of the other prosecutors (who happen to be Black) racists for charging him. Any other criminal defendant would already be sitting in jail cooling his heels until his trial(s) — it is time to “lock him up.”
Trump was warned at his arraignments that there would be consequences if he violated the terms of his release. Will there be a judge out there with the courage to put his feet to the fire for spewing inciteful threats to avoid justice? No one is above the law in America. Trump won’t stop his abuse of the American legal system and our democracy (the one he tried to destroy), until he bears consequences for his actions including his continuing efforts to intimidate anyone associated with the legal indictments against him.
We have already witnessed what happens when people have the courage to tell the truth regarding Donald Trump. They are either fired, sued or called derogatory names. Trump demands absolute loyalty from those who foolishly choose to work for him, yet he tosses people aside like garbage when it suits his purpose. He has no loyalty toward others and will throw more of his malleable lawyers and associates into the fire in order to try and save himself.
With Trump’s legacy of illegal behavior and immorality, he somehow sits atop the polls for the Republican primary. How did a party that was once respected for core American values stray so far from its principles?
It’s laughable when you hear his latest legal hires trying to spin Trump’s criminal actions. One tells us that Trump was only asking Pence to “aspire” to illegality in refusing to certify the results of the 2020 election. Another lawyer claims every word and action by Donald Trump is protected free speech.
Really — it’s free speech to take classified documents, lie about not having them, and then try to hide them from execution of a valid search warrant (recall, too, the additional obstruction efforts to have security tape erased). Is it free speech to pay off porn stars and falsify your business records to claim bogus tax deductions? Assuming Trump is indicted in Georgia, these same lawyers will likely argue it was free speech to ask election officials to “aspire” to find him nonexistent votes.
Lawyers who represent Trump don’t stay on his team for long when they try to keep him within legal boundaries. Wouldn’t it be refreshing to see Trump hire lawyer/actor Jim Carrey when he was afflicted with the inability to tell a lie in the movie, Liar, Liar. Recall in that film when Carrey was called for advice by a client who was a habitual criminal. The pointed response screamed into the phone was, “Stop breaking the law ___hole!”
Trump wouldn’t follow that kind of sage advice as he prefers publicity seeking spin-doctors over competent counsel. It’s time for judges to inform the Don no one is above the law; time in jail is the only deterrent available to curb his criminal behavior.
Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.
