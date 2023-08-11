Jesse Robison

“IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!” It took Donald Trump one day to violate the terms of his release pending trial for his criminal actions related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Trump’s online threat also violates conditions applying to his pretrial release for his other pending criminal cases for mishandling of classified documents and falsification of business records related to hush money paid to a porn star.

At the same time, the former president continues to stoke the fires of potential violence when he calls experienced federal prosecutor Jack Smith “deranged” and several of the other prosecutors (who happen to be Black) racists for charging him. Any other criminal defendant would already be sitting in jail cooling his heels until his trial(s) — it is time to “lock him up.”

Jesse Robison is a Pocatello native educated in Idaho. He works as a mediator and insurance claim consultant, but his passion is public art. Robison has spearheaded art improvements throughout Pocatello, and serves on the Bistline Foundation.

