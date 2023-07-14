How evil is it to strip a person of dignity and self-worth? How cankered a soul enslaves another human being? How monstrous to force unwanted intimacy? Now judge an industry built to do all these to children.
The movie “Sound of Freedom” was just released to theaters on Independence Day, where ticket sales outsold the latest “Indiana Jones.” That fact is roiling Hollywood, upending entertainment news, and unsettling many politicians. Why?
By all conventional standards, “Freedom” is simply a good movie. Even critics consider it “well made.” The acting is superb with a cast of A-listers. Cinematography is top notch. Action clips at a good pace. In the hands of any Hollywood studio this would be a winner.
But “Freedom” wasn’t released by any Hollywood studio. And that explains part of the controversy, caused by two aspects of the movie: its topic and its star actor.
The topic is a fictionalized re-telling of the rescue of children from international sex trafficking syndicates, based on the real experience of former U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent Tim Ballard. Ballard eventually quit the agency to found Operation Underground Railroad, whose website claims over 6,000 child victims rescued.
The movie’s script was originally green-lighted by 21st Century Fox. In March of 2019, with most of the footage “in the can,” the studio was purchased by Disney. Disney didn’t proceed with every project acquired, and “Freedom” it shelved with no release date.
This proved devastating to the project as COVID-19 put every movie on hold one year later. Producers of “Freedom” negotiated a transfer of rights from Disney to Angel Studios, based in Provo, Utah. Angel crowdfunded to find 7,000 investors, raising the $5 million needed to release “Freedom” into theaters nationwide.
Disney never explained why a well-made compelling movie was put on indefinite hold. Sharing a valid business reason would, in hindsight, have been smart. “No comment” has only led to speculation that the movie’s sensitive subject was being censored.
Enter the second element of controversy, star actor Jim Caviezel in the role of Ballard. My late wife and I were fans of Caviezel even before we participated in a “Religion in the Public Space” event with him in 2006. He exudes piercing earnestness even offstage, and his faith clearly drives him. He famously acknowledges “fasting and prayer” as part of his “method” when on set.
Caviezel openly accused Disney of “lacking courage.” To him the movie portrays a devastating sin for which a God-fearing society should have zero tolerance. And he views his art as a weapon for good. “Freedom” shines light, something deadly to darkness. To Caviezel, Disney took “the sword of truth” and locked it in the broom closet.
To add to this controversy, Caviezel follows the admonition in Revelations 14, verse 6, preaching “to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people.” Any audience willing to hear his message of “intolerance” for child sex trafficking is his Mount of Olives. That includes gatherings of Q-Anon and other conspiracy theorists.
This led the Guardian to dub the box-office success of “Freedom” as “The QAnon-adjacent thriller seducing America.” In fairness, their same review notes that the movie contains exactly zero reference to any of the outlandish claims purportedly revealed by “Q.”
The promoters of “Freedom” set a goal of selling 2 million tickets, representing “one for every current victim of human trafficking.” This is not an exaggeration. Even the International Labour Organization, a left-of-center advocate for workers in brutal conditions across the world, counts at least a million children exploited each year in the commercial sex trade.
Ticket sales crossed the 4 million mark this week, boosted by many movie-goers “paying it forward” by buying tickets for free distribution.
“Sound of Freedom” makes us uncomfortable not because it fails as an entertaining movie. Discomfort comes when leaving the theater, realizing our own humanity is in question if we don’t change reality.
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.
